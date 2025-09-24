Blake Galloway discusses local Romano-British Archaeology in Winchelsea talk

Archaeologist Blake Galloway talks about local Romano-British settlements and a recently uncovered Roman Road

In the New Hall, Rectory Lane, Winchelsea on Saturday 18th October Archaeologist and Heritage professional Blake Galloway will discuss the Culver Archaeological Project (CAP), a long-term exploration of the historic landscape of the Sussex Ouse Valley centred on a 1st - 4th Century Romano-British settlement near Lewes. Blake’s talk will cover how the settlement was discovered, what has been found and compare CAP with the recently uncovered Roman Road in Icklesham (Brede Valley), including the implications of the Icklesham road and explore some ideas for future exploration.

Starting as a student volunteer in 2020 Blake is now a supervisor at the CAP site and works with English Heritage as a Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager for the East of England. Blake also works at Ipswich Town FC’s Portman Road Stadium as one of the match day announcers. There will be coffee before the lecture and a Question-and-Answer session will follow.