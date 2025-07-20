Brede Village Voice

Well what a difference, it grey today, it might even rain again. I do not mind at all as the garden really needs it. Thankfully it is not cold and to be fair the plants did very well after their soaking yesterday which was really needed. The rain also filled up all our many water tanks which we use for watering the plants that require it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many of you know we grow plants for the Flower Festival but we have also had plant stalls this year at the Friends event and our event. We need so many, which brings me to ask if any of you have any extra plants that you could bring along on Sat 23 August we would be very grateful.

'Dragons' doubled the number of children on Sunday, it is hoped more will join them as the more children the more fun they can have. They meet again in September on the third Sunday at 10.45am until 11.45am in Brede Church; it is a free event, for primary aged children. They had a lot of fun this week playing under the parachute and playing games with it, then doing craft some of which has gone on the board in the Church; Just turn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 25 July Brede’s has a weekly Farmers Market, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open from 10am to 12 noon and has a free car park. The car park is used by the fish stall and the French man when he comes with his cheeses and pâté and of course ‘onions’. The many stalls inside the hall will be selling various homemade or locally grown or sourced items for you to peruse at your leisure. If you stay for refreshments and we hope you do, they are ably served to you by our band of fantastic volunteers, this week’s volunteers will be Joy and Pat doing the refreshments

User (UGC) Submitted

Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 26 July Avery busy day today as such a lot is going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Brede Village Hall the Parish Council will have its award ceremony from 2pm there will be refreshments provided as well as the excitement to see who has won what. It is a highlight for the council to bring the community together at this wonderful event for the Parish, everyone is invited especially those who have been invited.

Hastings Welsh Society will be accumulating in Alexandra park near the bandstand for a picnic at 12.pm. Hopefully the weather will be warm and dry for everyone . It will be cancelled if it is raining.

There will be an Open Garden at Perryfield in Stubb Lane BredeTN31 6EH from 2.30pm to 5pm Money raised will go towards Hastings Twin Town Association. Entry is £5 and will include tea and cake.

Udimore Summer Fair. Celebrate, Summer with all the fun of the fair! At St Mary’s Community hall Udimore TN31 6BB on 1pm to 5pm Free Entry Live music with ‘Rocking Reg’ Games and stalls, BBQ Bar Tea and cake, ice cream, (needed if the weather stays hot.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 27 July The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore service is at 11.15am Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

There is a service at St George’s Brede begins at 9.30am. Everyone is welcome to attend, it is followed by coffee within the Church . Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Please Note the Services for August throughout the Benefice they begin on -

3rd 10:00 St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Peasmarsh

10th 10:00 All Saints, Beckley

17th 10:00 St Mary’s Church, Udimore

24th 09:30 St George’s, Church Brede

Note. 9:30 start as it is the Flower Festival weekend

31st 10:00 All Saints, Beckley

In Brede Village Hall 7.30am Fitness Class, 8.30 Circuit Training, Table Tennis at 5.30pm.

Monday 28 July classes today in Brede Village Hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays has been going for a while know and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Many of the youth groups Have now closed for the summer but will return in September.

Tuesday 29 July Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 30 July Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then, Zumba at 6.15pm and lastly Fitness at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Come4Coffee every Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Crafters are in Brede Village Hall at 2pm .

Thursday 31 July All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. And following Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 1 August Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Joy and Pat will be will be serving the refreshments.

Saturday 2August The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am -

4pm. A great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and

there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker

will also be open. They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid

having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in their cafe. Entry is

free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look

forward to your visit."

Sunday there is no table tennis. Otherwise the week is the same with all the fitness activities going on.

On Friday 8 August Mothers’ Union members will be converging on Battle where all are invited to share in a service for Mary Sumner the founder of the worldwide organization. It will be followed by a picnic in the grounds or the Church room, Banners will be paraded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the second weekend of August ‘Step Back In Time’ will be held in Staplecross it is always very popular.

Enjoy the beginning of the summer holidays children have a good time but please stay safe. You have heard all the don’ts, please adhere to them as your families, friends and teachers will all want to see you return. For those of you going on to senior schools I wish you well and remember, ‘Do your very best as no one can ask more of you than that. That sentence should also be taken up by those in junior school too.

There will be no column next week but you can look forward to one the week after.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver