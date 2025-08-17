Brede Village Voice

The weather keeps being good, even with a bit of rain what a wonderful summer we are having, if you are wishing to thank God for this; then the Benefice Service this week is in St George’s Brede.

How wonderful to be able to sing and pray between beautiful arrangements; with the perfume of the flowers scenting the air. The service will be taken by Reverent Liz Varley at ­9.30am all are welcome.

Coffees after the service will be served at the Scout Hut where all the refreshments are for the duration of the Flower Festival. Every day the flower displays will be on show depicting Children’s books, also Grannies Attic, Books and plants will be found in and around the Church room the Grand Raffle will be outside the Church porch. There will be an added attraction of hunt for the Church mice (not real) within the arrangements.

Saturday, August 23 The 49th Brede Flower Festival opens at 10am until 4pm in St George’s Church. Kids Craft 10am – 12 noon BBQ 12pm to 1pm the refreshments go on longer and if weather permitting a Tiger Moth Fly past is scheduled for 1pm to 1.30pm Story telling with Peter Duncan (Blue Peter presenter and former Chief Scout) 2pm to 4pm An exhibition of Rare first edition children’s books will be on display 2.30pm – 3.30pm on Sunday too.

Brede village news

Sunday, August 24 after The Church Service at 11am the Flower Festival opens again Pizza from Gary Skipsey is 12pm to 2pm. Circus Brighton 2pm to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday The primary school’s PTA Dressing Up 10am to 12noon. Take your teddies for the Teddy Bear Picnic and you will be told a story by renowned Author of children’s books Prue Theabolds 1.30pm to 2.30pm. PTA making a glass bouquet 2pm to 4pm PTA decorating a biscuit all day. It will be a weekend of so much fun for families and their children.

This will be St George’s biggest fundraiser, please support it, as the church is a wonderful ancient building that requires so much TLC that does cost so much money. Many people from all over the world visit the church some looking for relative’s graves, others just go in because they love old Churches, other’s go to be married, have christenings.

In St George’s therefore it is important to keep it preserved. There is often concerts, and always the first Thursday of December 7.30pm Cranbrook Town Band come to play the charity concert and the money raised is split between the Royal British legion and the Church. If anyone has an idea for another fundraiser it would be welcomed please contact the Church Warden or me.

Also on over the bank holiday in Brede Village Hall you will find the Painting for Pleasure group Art Exhibition it is open every day 10am to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. It is a great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open.

They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in their cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit."

There is so much going on over the bank holiday weekend in Brede all of it is free but donations of course are always welcome. We also have new equipment on our recreation ground so there is an opportunity to take a picnic there over the next week and for the very tiny children there is something there for you now. The Parish Council have been working hard to obtain funding for different things going on in the recreation ground.

The next big thing will be the all weather path around the equipment which will give greater access to those in wheelchairs, pushing prams, pushchairs or for anyone who found it difficult crossing the grass. Then it will be the big one, the new Pavilion, everyone will have the opportunity to see the plans when the council receives them it has been a very long process, fundraising will now start in ernest.

Friday, August 22 Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be in full swing at 10am, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon. Outside is Botterills Fish stand where you can buy freshly caught fish. Inside there are all kinds of stalls selling their local ware for you to peruse. There is plenty of time to do the shopping and have a natter with the stall holders before settling down with a tea or coffee offered by the Volunteers, Jennifer and Annette will be offering refreshments today.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday, August 23 Brede 49th Flower Festival opens at 10am In St George’s Church Brede. Brede Paining for Pleasure opens at 10am in Brede Village Hall both events are free but would appreciate donations too, both have large free car parking spaces.

Sunday, August 24 The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore does not have a service today. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The is service at St George’s Brede is a Benefice one and it is hoped the Sister Churches congregation will enjoy sitting among the flowers, everyone is welcome to join them for this and every service.

They are also looking for young people that play instruments in order to form a band for the services once a month. They are looking for people who play stringed instruments, wind and percussion including piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order but if you do any of these things please contact me in the first instance. [email protected]

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either ofthe Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Please Note the last Benefice service for August is the 31st and it is at All saints Beckley at 10am.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

email me, [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver