Brede Village Voice

The weather was so kind for our 46th Flower Festival many people came and viewed the displays 43 in all, done by the amazing flower arrangers depicting children’s books.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We had children as young as 4, 9 and 11 arranging this year and everyone’s including theirs were fantastic. We had wonderful comments one being ‘I am never disappointed when I come to Brede.’ We were grateful to Mr Peter Duncan for reading a book to those assembled on Saturday and Prue Thurston on Monday. The audience loved the Brighton Circus and the things that Brede Pta were doing. The refreshments in the Scout hut were being relished by those who partook and there were many who did.

I do not know how much was made to keep our beautiful Church in good condition we will find out later hopefully in time for next week’s Column. A great big Thank you to all those who helped in any capacity, as I printed in an earlier column we need an army to help with the flower festival, we had a lot of help but we could have done with more help. If you are available next year at bank holiday, please contact me, We will also require help for the Christmas tree festival and the Thursday when Cranbrook Town Band come. Thank you to all our visitors too, I sincerely hope you enjoyed yourselves in our Parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 29 August Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be in full swing at 10am, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon. Outside is Botterills Fish stand where you can buy freshly caught fish. Inside there are all kinds of stalls selling their local ware for you to peruse. There is plenty of time to do the shopping and have a natter with the stall holders before settling down with a tea or coffee offered by the Volunteers, Jennifer and Annette will be offering refreshments today.

User (UGC) Submitted

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Sunday 31 August The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

There is a Benefice service in All Saints Beckley at 10am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St George’s Brede are also looking for young people that play instruments in order to form a band for the services once a month. They are looking for people who play stringed instruments, wind and percussion including piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either ofthe Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Monday 1 September classes today in Brede Village 9.30am Fitness Class, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays it has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm also not there today. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. Usually if you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Tuesday 2 september Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga with Rebecca at 1pm then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 3 September Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, Zumba 6.15pm, HIIT Fitness Class 7.30pm

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Come4CoffeeThere is Village Hall every Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Mothers’ Union meet in The Church Room at 1.30pm. Please contact me, Rhiannon, if you are interested in joining a Branch and if it is not Brede I can put you in touch with Branch Leaders in other places such as Battle, Rye or further afield as I am also the Mothers’ Union Bexhill District Chairman and able to do this; I do hope you can consider joining us.

Thursday 4 September All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is bootcamp fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 29 August Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Pauline and Maggie will be serving the refreshments. If anyone would like to volunteer please get in touch with me. I would love to hear from you.

Over 50’s fitness class 1pm

Please contact me, Rhiannon, if you are interested in joining a Branch and if it is not Brede I can put you in touch with Branch Leaders in other places such as Battle, Rye or further afield as I am also the Mothers’ Union Bexhill District Chairman and able to do this; I do hope you can consider joining us.

Friday 5 September 4Charities Operating under the charitable status of the Church of England www.4charities.net Every First Friday of the month Drop In Friday for a Coffee, Chat, Games, Refreshments – and Company in Udimore Community Hall, TN31 6BB Free – but donation gratefully accepted. Contact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 for more information. Transport available through FlexiBus. Contact Steve Edwards on 0770 217 3839 or email him [email protected] to arrange it.

Tuesday 9 September Flower Arranging Class 7pm – 9pm at our home 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road until we see how many are interested, if it is popular then we will move to the Trinity Methodist Church anyone wishing to join needs to bring greenery, flowers and secateurs. We will have an enjoyable evening creating something lovely to adorn your home. Call 01424 882037 or email [email protected] if you are interested please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

email me, [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver