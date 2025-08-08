Brighton & Hove Buses to take over bus route 54 between Eastbourne and Uckfield

Following Stagecoach’s announcement that they will be withdrawing route 54, Brighton & Hove Buses will take over this service and operate it under the Regency brand from 21st September 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route links Eastbourne, Polegate, Hailsham, Golden Cross, East Hoathly, Halland and Uckfield. The route will remain the same as at present except in north Hailsham where it will run along London Road and will not serve Battle Road and Hawkswood Road (route 28 will continue to serve these roads every 30 minutes). The level of service will be similar to present, mainly on a commercial basis without local taxpayer subsidy.

Ed Wills Managing Director for Brighton & Hove and Metrobus said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to improve a bus service. I am delighted to add a further route to our excellent portfolio of bus services in the Eastbourne and East Sussex area where we currently operate the extremely popular, high frequency Coaster and Regency services. East Sussex has become an even better place to operate buses following the introduction of the Bus Service Improvement Plan in partnership with the Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Route 54 will join the Regency bus network. Like all Regency buses, vehicles on route 54 will have USB charging points at every seat, Free Wi-Fi, next stop audio & visual information, fully accessible buses including dementia friendly floors, wheelchair taxi guarantee scheme and free morning newspapers. Payment can be made using Tap On, Tap Off contactless bank cards, the mobile app or cash at a maximum single fare of £3. Live bus tracking is available on the Brighton & Hove buses app and website.

Regency branded bus

In June this year, Brighton & Hove Buses launched twenty-four brand-new buses on the much-loved Regency Routes 28, 29 and 29A, which connect Brighton, Lewes, Hailsham, Eastbourne, Uckfield, Heathfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells. The improvements help local people in more rural areas access jobs, education and leisure facilities. Back in 2023 the company extended the Regency route to include Heathfield, Hailsham and Eastbourne as part of the East Sussex Bus Service Improvement Plan partnership.