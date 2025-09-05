Brighton & Hove gears up for food waste collections

Starter packs are being delivered to households from Saltdean to Brighton Marina, as the council gears up for food waste collections in the east of the city from 15 September.

Brighton & Hove's starter packs include a kitchen caddy, compostable caddy liners, a how-to guide, and either an outdoor caddy with orange lid or, for some blocks of flats, access to a shared food waste bin.

Residents are also receiving postcards with details of when their food waste collections will start and their regular collection day. Collection days for refuse and recycling collections will not change.

From 15 September, residents in Saltdean, Rottingdean, Ovingdean, Woodingdean and Brighton Marina will be able to recycle all their food waste, which can be either cooked or uncooked. This includes:

Plate scrapings

Bread, pasta and rice

Fruit and vegetables

Meat and bones

Fish

Eggshells

Dairy products (but not milk or any other liquids)

Tea bags and coffee grounds

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “Residents should be starting to receive their starter packs to help everyone prepare for the new service.

“We’ve put together a step-by-step guide to make it as easy as possible for people to take part. Leaflets are included in the starter pack and there is more information on our website.

“Food waste makes up more than a third of what we currently throw out, so this service will make a big difference to reducing waste and diverting it for reuse as compost to improve the soil and start the food-growing cycle all over again.”

Find more information at www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/foodwaste

The council is bringing in the new service in 3 further phases:

October 2025 – 29,500 households in the north of city: Coldean, Moulsecoomb, Bevendean, Patcham, Hollingdean, Hollingbury, Withdean and Preston Park

November 2025 – 31,500 households in the west of city: Westdene, Hangleton, West Hove, Aldrington, Portslade and Mile Oak

By March 2026 – 76,000 households in central and communal areas: Queen’s Park, Hanover, Kemptown, Whitehawk, Central Brighton, Seven Dials, Roundhill and central Hove.

Each phase of the rollout will inform the next, so dates may be subject to change.

Brighton & Hove’s new food waste collections service has been supported by a grant from the UK Government.