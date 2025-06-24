Brighton Marina hosting free Mindful Monster trail this summer

Brighton Marina has announced that it is hosting a family-friendly trail throughout summer, with families invited to find Mindful Monsters hidden throughout the marina.

The free trail encourages guests to embrace mindfulness and kindness while exploring Brighton Marina this summer. Created by Sheffield-based author Kiersten Ward, whose Mindful Monsters stories help children understand and express emotions in a playful, accessible way, the trail features nine Mindful Monsters hidden in store windows for guests to find. Each monster has a unique theme, centred around a mindful action that can be done on site, including The Wellbeing Monster, The Creative Monster, and The Entertainer Monster.

What’s more, the letters KIND are installed on the Village Square, making the perfect selfie moment for those embracing kindness while completing the trail throughout summer.

To take part, guests can collect their trail map from the Information and Security Office, located opposite the West Quay pub entrance. Once they have found all nine hidden monsters, they can return the completed map to the office and collect a free Mindful Monsters storybook and a kindness champion badge*.

The Gamer Monster

Louise Taylor, Centre Director at Brighton Marina, commented: "We are incredibly excited to be bringing the Mindful Monsters trail to Brighton Marina. It is a wonderful way to offer our community a free, engaging, and educational experience that promotes valuable messages of mindfulness and kindness. Plus, it’s the perfect opportunity for families to explore the marina during the summer months!”

Kiersten Ward, Author of Mindful Monsters, added: “I am thrilled to announce that the Mindful Monsters are coming to Brighton Marina this summer! This playful and positive trail is all about encouraging kindness, mindfulness and emotional wellbeing - I am so excited to see these powerful values spreading throughout the community!”

Kiersten proudly supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital and donates 10% of all book profits to their charity, with the message behind the stories now making a real-world impact close to home.

For more information, please visit https://www.brightonmarina.co.uk/

*Please note that the prizes are available on a ‘first-come first-serve’ basis.