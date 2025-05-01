Brilliant Brighton unveils vibrant new city dressing project featuring artwork by local artist Bella Gomez

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brilliant Brighton, the city’s Business Improvement District (BID), is excited to unveil its latest city dressing project - a colourful collection of street banners designed by local artist Bella Gomez. This vibrant new display not only celebrates Brighton’s creative spirit but also signals the start of summer in the city!

Installed in time for Brighton Festival and the much-loved Children’s Parade and Brighton Fringe, the banners will bring a joyful backdrop to these key events in Brighton’s cultural summer calendar, injecting even more colour and creativity into the streets as the city comes alive with performance, art, and community celebration, over the next few months.

Suspended above key streets throughout the city, including Western Road, North Street, Market Street, Bond Street and Preston Street; the banners showcase East Sussex-based artist Bella Gomez’s signature bold patterns and playful illustrations. These are inspired by Brighton’s coastal charm, creativity, and fun and lively atmosphere - a place where ‘the energy never stops’ (which is also a nod to the Women’s Rugby World Cup, coming to the city later this summer). Cheerful bunting also adds colour and a festival feeling to North Laine and The Lanes.

Brilliant Brighton - a collective of over 500 city centre businesses who form the Brighton Business Improvement District (BID) - fund projects such as Dressing The City each year to make Brighton city centre a brilliant place to live, work, and visit all year round.

Brilliant Brighton bunting in Meeting House Lanes, The Lanes

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Bella Gomez on this year’s dressing the city project,” Shelley Welti, Marketing & Events Manager for Brilliant Brighton, says. “These beautiful banners not only celebrate just some of the fun and creativity to enjoy in our city centre, and along with our colourful bunting in North Laine and The Lanes, also enhance the visitor experience and support our ongoing mission to make the city centre a welcoming and vibrant place for all.”

Surface pattern designer Bella Gomez, known for her vibrant floral prints and abstract artwork, says: “I’m really excited to have worked with Brilliant Brighton on this year’s banner scheme. I wanted my designs to encourage people to get out and be together, enjoying all that Brighton city centre has to offer; and to share and experience the big and small things this summer!”

See Brilliant Brighton’s banners by Bella Gomez on Western Road, North Street, Bond Street, Market Street and Preston Street, along with bunting in North Laine and The Lanes, over the coming months.

For more information, visit: www.brilliantbrighton.com.