Bumper year for wild baby owls at Arundel Wetland Centre

Barn owlets, tawny owlets and a special summer visitor have hatched at Arundel Wetland Centre this season.

Its owl season at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre! Wild barn owls and wild tawny owls nesting at the centre have successfully hatched broods of owlets on the nature reserve of this wetland visitor attraction. There is also a very special owl visiting the site this summer.

Barn owl babes

The Reserve Team wardens found four barn owlets in an owl nest box check at the end of June. Barn owls are Schedule 1 birds that are checked and ringed at WWT Arundel under license so o July 4th the Team went back to ring the owlets.

Baby barn owlets got their leg rings this July at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

The Wardens discovered that the smaller chick had disappeared, likely eaten by older siblings (which is common). One of the older birds had already fledged (flew off) but two remaining owlets were ringed. These two female owlets received regular BTO rings plus new colour rings as part of a new project.

This week the barn owls have been showing outside the nest box during the day, much to the delight of visitors at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

Spring tawny owlets

On May 9th regular wetland centre visitors Rob & Diane Collins photographed a tawny owlet sitting in a nest box on a tree along the route of the Wetland Discovery Boat Safari through the reedbeds at the centre. Fluffy tawny owlets spend most of their time asleep, awakening only to beg for food from adults. On Monday, May 13 a tawny owlet was spotted "branching" higher up in the tree that has the nest box.

Baby tawney owlets looks sleeping in its owl nest box.

Reserve manager Suzi Lanaway said: “Tawny owls leave the nest to scramble around branches before they can fly. This is the first time that tawny owls have used one of our nest boxes at this end of the reserve. Visitors on the Wetlands Discovery Boat Safari had good views of the owlet for a few days.”

The Wardens at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre staff have spotted two tawny owlets a few time since, branching in trees along the edge of the car park while conducting bat surveys at night in June and July.

Fowler, the Big Hoot! Owl

In July another owl arrived at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre - this one is named Fowler! Fowler is a sculpture of an adult Eurasian Eagle Owl who has been decorated with wetland birds by Ben Cavanagh, a mural artist and illustrator based in Littlehampton. Fowler was named by the artist Ben's family who often visit the Wild”FOWL” and Wetlands Trust site at Arundel- but it also happens to be the surname of the wetland nature charity’s CEO, Sarah Fowler.

Fowler is one of the 30 large owls that make up The Big Hoot trail this summer across Arundel & Chichester to raise money for Chestnut Tree House. To find out more about the trail visit www.thebighoot.co.ukor https://www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/events/the-big-hoot-art-trail/

WWT Arundel is opens 7 days a week this summer from 10 am – 4.30 pm with a Summer of Wonder program of activities and new Postcard Trail. Search WWT Arundel for information.