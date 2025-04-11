Burgess Hill Town Council announces VE Day 80th Anniversary plans for Thursday 8 May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating Victory in Europe Day with a Day of Events To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, Burgess Hill Town Council has announced a line up of both celebratory and reflective events set to take place on Thursday, 8 May. The Town Council is proud to deliver a full day of activities, alongside a special pre-event tea party on Thursday, 1 May. The celebrations aim to bring the community together, honouring this important historical milestone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-Event Tea Party – Thursday 1 May

Tickets are now available for a delightful pre-event tea party, set to take place at the Kings Weald Community Centre. The event will feature a light tea and will be supported by generous sponsorship from GoodOaks Homecare and the Co-op. Burgess Hill Girls School will also provide entertainment. This tea party offers a warm and welcoming occasion for residents to begin the VE Day celebrations early but tickets must be booked in advance.

VE Day Programme – Thursday 8 May

Pre-Event Tea Party poster

The day’s events will kick off with a poignant Raising of the Flag service at 9:00 am, to be held in the War Memorial Garden. The service will be led by Father David from St John the Evangelist, with support from the Salvation Army band. Local dignitaries, including representatives from the Town Council, the Royal British Legion, and local hero John Buck, will read the VE Day Proclamation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 12:30 pm, invited community groups will be treated to a Street Luncheon Party at the Town Centre. Entertainment will be provided by Southway Junior School and Burgess Hill Girls School, alongside roving performers. A special Cake Competition will also take place, with entries to be delivered to the Theatre Club between 11:00-11:30 am for judging. The cakes, provided by GoodOaks Homecare and the Burgess Hill Martlets Women’s Institute, will be served at the event. GoodOaks Homecare will also be sponsoring the light luncheon for guests.

The grand finale will take place at St John’s Park in the afternoon, where the Town Council encourages residents to walk to the event. Starting at 4:30 pm, the Main Event will feature a packed entertainment programme, food and drinks, and a range of activities for all ages. Local favourites, including the Burgess Hill Bonfire Society’s BBQ, Olly’s Fish Shack, the Cricket Club Bar, and the Park View Kiosk, will be offering food and beverages. Guests can enjoy traditional games in the dedicated games area, and we encourage everyone to dress in red, white, and blue, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

At 6:30 pm, the Ringing of the Bells at St John’s the Evangelist will provide a solemn reminder of the significance of VE Day. The event will culminate with the Lighting of the Beacon at 9:30 pm, followed by a rendition of I Vow to Thee My Country.

Cake Competition poster

A commemorative programme for the day’s events will be available for download on the Town Council website in the coming days. Printed versions will also be available to collect from the Help Point. Special thanks to Burgess Hill Girls School for sponsoring the commemorative programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Council extends a warm invitation to the entire community to participate in these meaningful and enjoyable events. We look forward to seeing you there.

For more information or any enquiries, please contact Jennifer O’Grady at the Town Council on 01444 247726 or email [email protected]. We have a dedicated page on our website too so please do visit https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/ve-day-80-celebrations/