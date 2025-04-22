Busy bees make our world go around: talk in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CONSULTANT Stella Cubison will be talking about the importance of bees and other pollinators will she visits Hastings again in May.

The expert, who works for the biotechnology company Koppert UK, will bring a live demonstration hive to Alexandra Park Greenhouse on Saturday, May 17, to illustrate her talk between 2 and 3pm, after the regular plant sales there. Visitors are invited to give a £5 donation.

In February she visited the greenhouse, of St Helens Road, to talk about natural ways to control pests in greenhouses and gardens.

Her latest talk coincides with International Bee Day on May 20, a global event to highlight the importance of beekeeping, sympathetic farming methods, and how to provide habitats for bees. May 20 is the birthday of Anton Jansa (1734-1773), the pioneer of beekeeping.

A honey bee gathering pollen.

Doorstep Herbs will be at the greenhouse on Saturday, May 10, from 2 to 3pm to hold a Skincare Workshop.

Practitioners from the Bexhill-based company, which offers natural, herb-based beauty products, will tell visitors about the medicinal properties of herbs. There will be a chance to make an infused herbal oil with one of the herbs.

The workshop, with a maximum of eight people, will cost £25 each from Eventbrite. Tea and coffee will be available.

Still Life Assembly is holding a banquet at the greenhouse on Sunday, May 25, from 1 to 4pm.

Honey bees working in their hive.

Smash Kitchen will serve a three-course feast, with curated wines from the Wedding Wine Company. Full details and tickets at £60 each from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/banquetby/

The greenhouse is available for hire for talks, workshops, exhibitions, and community events. Contact: https: //[email protected]

