Cabaret star Dr Adam Perchard brings epic queer song cycle Interview With The Vamp to Brighton

International cabaret star and lyricist Dr Adam Perchard and Olivier Award-winning composer Richard Thomas are bringing their hilarious, macabre, surreal, and touching show Interview With The Vamp to Ironworks Studios in Brighton for one night only, on Friday 8 November at 7:30pm.

Interview with the Vamp played a sell-out premiere performance at London’s Crazy Coqs in 2023, and a hit run at Soho Theatre this summer, and is back by popular demand.

Dr Adam Perchard (cabaret star, comedian, poet, and occasional fortune-teller to the international elite) is an old vamp with one hell of a backstory – and Richard Thomas (Olivier Award-winning composer of Jerry Springer the Opera) is here to get the scoop! Featuring dazzling original music by Richard, witty and moving lyrics by Adam, vocal fireworks, and rampant repartee, this iconic duo take audiences on a whirlwind tour of the doctor’s brain.

By turns joyful, dark, and extremely silly, the show covers everything from hyper-realistic cakes to how to negotiate a nervous breakdown in Darlington, from giant bugs to finding love at an orgy – and it reveals what’s really going through a university lecturer’s brain when they’re teaching you Romantic poetry.

Singer and writer Dr Adam Perchard first met composer Richard Thomas when playing The First Time Voter – and later Boris Johnson – in his hit show Jonny Woo’s All-Star Brexit Cabaret (Hackney Empire, Edinburgh Fringe, London Coliseum, Soho Theatre). Though the two have often performed together, Interview with The Vamp is their first time writing together.

Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer the Opera, Made in Dagenham, Black Sabbath – The Ballet, and Tracey Ullman Show BBC1/HBO) is an Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist. His work has been performed all over the world from Carnegie Hall, National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Sydney Opera House, to the West End and every Gay Pride on the planet.

Richard said: “The show is completely unique. Adam’s stories and lyrics jump very easily from the eccentric to the macabre and the grotesque to the humane. What’s more, Adam’s virtuoso voice is like a very rich truffle full of mischief, delight and a little bit of pain.”

Dr Adam Perchard is a mainstay of cabaret stages across Europe and the US and an icon of the East London queer scene. They have performed at the National Theatre, London Coliseum, Soho Theatre, Hackney Empire, and on Channel 4, and last year their solo show Bathtime for Britain toured major theatres across the UK. An escaped academic as well as a trained opera singer, they have also published widely in the fields of postcolonial literature and eighteenth-century studies.

Richard Thomas and Dr Adam Perchard

Adam said: “Making and performing this show with Richard has been one of the highlights of my career. He’s an extraordinary composer – he just seems to haemorrhage thunderous, dazzling music – and a brilliant theatre-maker. I think we’ve found something really new and special with this show, with song and spoken word and storytelling melting fluidly one into another.”

For further details and to book tickets for Interview With The Vamp at Ironworks Studios, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/interview-with-the-vamp-tickets-1010403924337