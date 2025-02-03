Campaign for accessible banking

4Sight Vision Support (4SVS) is getting behind a campaign for the provision of more accessible banking for blind and partially sighted people (BPS).

The campaign is being led by the Thomas Pocklington Trust, a charity which works to improve opportunities for blind and partially sighted people, and everyone is invited to sign a petition requiring banks to make relevant improvements to their services.

Statistics show 70% of people in the UK bank online or by using apps. In comparison, RNIB research shows more than half of BPS people are dissatisfied with their provider and 22% cannot bank without help from another person. The replacement of bank branches with new banking hubs has limited the opportunities for face to face help which BPS people especially require. In addition, many digital services are inaccessible, as all too often, registration with apps, or for online accounts demands vision, with tight security cited as the reason for making processes unusable.

The TPT is asking banking providers to design apps and websites inclusively to make them more accessible and to retain services like phone lines which are easy to use. The Trust is also seeking collaboration on a UK accessible banking standard, covering all the above and for every provider to abide by, and for the Financial Conduct Authority to endorse.

Modern banking methods can present challenges for those with visual impairments.

4Sight Vision Support CEO Kirstie Thomas commented, “We encourage everyone to take a look at the TPT website which includes a link to their online petition. By signing, you will be supporting this important campaign to ensure that BPS people do not get left behind with changes to personal banking and finances.”

Full details can be found on the TPT website www.pocklington.org.uk under News and Events. 4SVS can be contacted on 01243 828555, or at www.4sight.org.uk