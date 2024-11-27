Care home celebrates triple finalist success at prestigious awards

Congratulations to Jacquie Ferguson, Sarah Clark, and Erin Street from Walstead Place Care Home in Haywards Heath, who have been shortlisted as finalists in this year’s prestigious Women Achieving Greatness Awards.

The dynamic trio has been recognised for their incredible teamwork and dedication, earning them a spot as finalists for The Girl Power Award (Team). As Home Manager, Deputy Manager, and Administrator respectively, Jacquie, Sarah, and Erin combine their unique strengths to create an environment where seamless operations, exceptional care, and strong team support are the norm. United by their shared passion for making a difference, they live by the inspiring motto: “Always believe the impossible is possible.”

Adding to the excitement, Sarah Clark has also been named a finalist for The Social Care Superwoman Award (Care Home).

With an impressive career spanning nearly 30 years, Sarah’s journey at Walstead Place began in 1996. Her unwavering resilience, mentorship, and “can-do” spirit have made her a guiding light for colleagues and an invaluable support for residents.

“We are incredibly proud of Jacquie, Sarah, and Erin for this well-deserved recognition,” said Regional Director Alison Worms. “Their dedication, compassion, and drive to provide outstanding care are an inspiration to us all. This is a wonderful moment to celebrate their hard work and achievements.”

The Women Achieving Greatness Awards, which honour and celebrate the achievements of women leaders in social care, will take place on 28th November at the Hilton Bankside in London.