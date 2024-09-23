Care home residents win at Stonegate Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Wadhurst Manor in Wadhurst attended and took part at Stonegate flower show over the weekend.

It was a busy week of preparations in the home getting ready for the event at the weekend. Residents entered their paintings, flower arrangements, poetry and crafts.

Everyone had a wonderful day looking at the exhibits. They enjoyed the fresh cakes and met some furry friends. The judging took place and they walked away with one first place, four third places and two highly commended.

Sarah, Activities Assistant at Wadhurst Manor said: “Creative activities are always a favourite with everyone who lives at Wadhurst Manor and it’s great fun to showcase what we have all made.

"We had a wonderful time at the flower show. Everyone was so excited to see where they came in the judging, they really enjoyed meeting new people and looking at all the different exhibits.”