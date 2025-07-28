Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Tomorrow is a big day for Catsfield when the annual Village Fete is held on the playing field. Not hosted by the local Horticultural Society this year but by a group of public-spirited individuals led by Scott Lavocah who considered that the Catsfield Fete was a tradition that was too good to lose. The gates open at 12.30pm - 3pm at the recreation ground and there is plenty of parking. As usual there will be a BBQ, Pimms tent, the WI selling teas and cakes, Craft Tent, Beat the Goalie, Stoolball Challenge, Coconut Shy, a gymnastics display, a first appearance at the fete by ‘The Whacky Band’ and other fun things to do.

In the evening, we welcome the Catsfield Steamers back to the village where we will be holding a Barn Dance in the poly tunnels at Great Park Farm from 7pm. Tickets bought in advance £10 each, £5 for a child. Family tickets (2 adults & 2 children) £25.On the night £15 adult, £10 child, family £35, under 6 free. There will be a licensed bar and a pizza van serving wood-fired pizzas, cooked fresh to order & available to purchase.

The following week, on Sunday 10th August the fundraisers for St Laurence Church invite you to join them for tea at 4pm in the Village Hall to celebrate the church’s patron saint of St Laurence. A ‘traditional’ Afternoon Tea will be served and tickets cost £12 per person. They are available from Sandra, call her on 01424 774708 or 07545292533. What a perfect way to celebrate a summer Sunday afternoon with friends.

The Windmill Hillbillies

Catsfield Ukealongians – Ian writes - On Monday 21st July in Catsfield Village Hall we had, what I can only describe as the ultimate ukulele fun sing-along time with friends from the Bexhill branch of "Stroke" charity, and the uke players themselves. We had fifty-five ukulele players and approximately twenty supporters who came along, including residents from Catsfield village which was very greatly appreciated. We raised an astounding £864 for the Bexhill branch of "Stroke", which they truly appreciated. They are self-funded, and really appreciated our efforts. Viv, the Organiser of Stroke (Bexhill) says – ‘Please pass on both the Bexhill Stroke Support Group's team and members, heartfelt gratitude to all who attended last night's hugely entertaining event and thank everyone for their hard work behind the scenes.’ Our next charity event will be for "Surviving the Streets" Bexhill branch on 20th October so we hope to see you there.

The Windmill Hillbillies – my neighbour, Barbara Frostick and her husband went to this event last Thursday in the Village Hall and she says what a thoroughly enjoyable, foot tapping, jolly and friendly evening it was. The audience were seated at tables and there was a bar open for refreshments, also an excellent raffle and a competition for the best cowboy hat on display. The Hillbillies consisted of two men and two ladies singing and playing various instruments and they kept the audience full of enthusiasm throughout their performance, with a couple even doing line dancing. The group is so named after the beautiful old windmill at Windmill Hill and this was their first performance of singing lively country-style sing-along songs and dancing to fundraise for the maintenance of the mill. Barbara and Harry back in the seventies, ran the village shop in Ninfield for a few years and were delighted to meet several old friends during the evening and catch up with their news. The evening raised £542 towards the maintenance of the old windmill and the organisers were very impressed with our Village Hall.

Jan writes - Congratulations to Sandra Shoobridge on her award for her exceptional contribution in fundraising for St Laurence Church. Speaking of the church, a friend and I recently sat in the peace and tranquility there and lit candles for our loved ones. We both lived in Skinners Lane many moons ago, in fact we were next door neighbours and so we are very familiar with the church. In this ever-changing world of noise and rush, let’s be thankful that some things remain constant. Thank you to whoever unlocks the church and allows us to sit and be still in the calm of this beautiful place – and of course, returns later in the day to lock it up again.

Cricket news – from Ann - Our cricket team struggled against Bexhill Development side on Sunday and we were soundly beaten. It has been a job to keep a settled side this year with our Captain John Ferdinand still suffering from his nasty facial injury at the beginning of the season. He has at last had one operation on his eye with another to follow and there is good news that his sight will recover, but he is obviously out for the rest of the season. Stalwart Ed Malins, he who travels from Wiltshire to play, has had the temerity to get married during the season, an unheard of development in the groundsman's day, but we wish him many congratulations and hope to see him soon. Several other players were on holiday, but we picked up three members of the Carthew family from Battle and two ladies joined us. It was difficult to bat under the threatening skies looking into the dark green of all the trees and it reminds me of the old days when we had a huge wooden sightscreen, sadly no longer. The threatening skies were a good camouflage for my sausage rolls, which were edible but no two were alike and, as expected, several had burst their banks. They all went, as did the complete tea, so I suppose I will be asked again next year.

Catsfield Village Hall

The pitch was readied by the Cook family, who have taken over this job with enthusiasm, making several visits during the week, when Mitch actually managed to get the roller going. They have, however learned that it is best to do the rolling before using the line marker, otherwise it spreads the whitening around all over the wicket, not a sight one sees at Lords. Barbara and dad Keith do the scarifying and mowing. Mum Chris organises the teas and takes care of the dog Soph, who has become our rather disinterested mascot. You will see them all again on Saturday at the fete when the cricket club again takes care of the parking. We could not run the club without them. Sunday we are at home again.