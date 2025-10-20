Celebrating 10 years of So This is Christmas Fairs Worthing

Celebrating it’s 10th anniversary, So This is Christmas is a festive handmade, craft and design fair returning to Worthing, West Sussex this Christmas on Sunday 7th December 2025. The fair will be held in aid of St Barnabas House, a local hospice doing wonderful work. The fair is once again brought to you by The Fairy Tale Fair and Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas Fundraising Group. After the great success of previous fairs for St Barnabas we can’t wait to return to Worthing for our biggest fair of the year and our total raised for St Barnabas is now over £41,000 since December 2015.

We are so excited that ‘So This is Christmas’ is returning to Worthing for it’s 10th anniversary. Brought to you once again by The Fairy Tale Fair and The Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas group you can visit ‘So This is Christmas’ on Sunday 7th December at The Charmandean Centre (Forest Road, BH14 9HS). Inside you’ll find a world of magical festive finds - with over 70 stalls there will be something for everyone. There will also be face painting, homemade bakes, live performers and lots of extras to explore. The fairs are the perfect opportunity to get handmade and one off items, and avoid the stress and queues of the high street. As well as St Barnabas Hospice, who the fair is in aid of, you’ll also be supporting the talented designers and makers. Many of these makers are local and waiting to sell their beautiful creations to you. The fair is open 10.30am to 3.30pm and don’t miss the town crier & Mayor opening throughout the morning and visits from special guests.

For further information head over to the fair's website: www.thefairytalefair.co.uk.