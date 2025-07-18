Charities join forces to launch new bumblebee-themed book at Hastings primary school

A new book aimed at helping children understand what makes the perfect habitat for bumblebees has been published in free online library of literacy charity Chapter One. Developed in collaboration with housebuilder Thakeham and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Bella the Bee Saves the Day was launched at a special bee-themed workshop for pupils at Ore Village Primary Academy in Hastings, East Sussex.

Chapter One transforms children's futures with one-to-one reading support at the time when they need it the most. The charity’s work in East Sussex is vital, as 23% of five-year-olds in the county started primary school without the early language and communications skills they need to learn and thrive last year. In the same year, stats also show that 40% of children from disadvantaged backgrounds in the county left primary school unable to read and write well, while only 58% of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths combined at the end of primary school, below the national average of 61%.

Meanwhile, bumblebee populations in England have crashed over the past century, with two species becoming extinct and several others drastically declining in numbers. The Bumblebee Conservation Trust is leading the fight to secure the future of bumblebees by undertaking scientific research, influencing environmental policy and conserving and creating bumblebee-friendly habitats.

Thakeham has partnered with Chapter One and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust to raise awareness of both charities’ missions as part of its commitment to delivering nature recovery and creating social value for the new communities it creates and the existing communities surrounding them. The housebuilder introduced the two charities and has financed the book’s creation and illustration, plus its online publication and printing of hard copies.

Bella the Bee Saves the Day.

The book launch was part of a bee-themed workshop that Thakeham ran at Ore Village Primary Academy. As well as reading Bella the Bee Saves the Day, the workshop saw the 74 pupils from the school’s year 1 and 2 classes learn all about bumblebees and their habitats. Every child also received a hard copy of the book to take home.

Sarah Crush, Social Value Manager at Thakeham, commented: “We’re proud to have played a role in the publication of Bella the Bee Saves the Day, especially given Chapter One and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust are both crucial partners of ours. This year, our Thakeham volunteers have spent over 120 hours reading with children who are part of the Chapter One Online Reading Volunteers Programme in East Sussex, which equates to nearly 300 reading sessions. Giving children this type of targeted support can transform their futures, no matter their current circumstances. And across our new developments, we’re committed to achieving at least a 10% biodiversity net gain. As part of our commitment to biodiversity and building habitats as well as homes, we want to see a world where bumblebees thrive and are valued.”

Bella the Bee Saves the Day tells the story of a brave and resourceful bumblebee called Bella. When a disaster strikes that destroys her family's colony, she sets out on a quest to find them a new home. The question is – can she find just the right bee-friendly environment for her family’s colony?

Emma Bell, CEO of Chapter One, said: "This story collaboration demonstrates how many of our corporate partners are going beyond their core relationship with us to create meaningful content that develops children's reading and enjoyment whilst inspiring them to care about the world around them. It's partnerships like these that amplify our impact and show what's possible when organisations come together to transform children's futures through the power of reading."

Thakeham's Social Value Manager Sarah Crush (far left) and External Affairs and Social Value Coordinator Sam Nolan (far right) at Ore Village Primary Academy.

Gill Perkins, CEO of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, added: “We’re proud to be part of this inspiring project to create a children’s book all about bumblebees. It’s a wonderful opportunity to work in partnership with these organisations – their expertise and shared commitment is helping to spark curiosity, raise awareness and help young readers connect with nature.”