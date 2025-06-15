Chichester care home celebrates Volunteers Week 2025 with heartfelt thanks

Volunteers who generously give their time to support Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester were honoured with a special thank you during Volunteers Week 2025

Taking place this year from June 2–8, Volunteers Week is a national celebration of the dedication and selflessness of individuals who go above and beyond to enrich the lives of others. At Marriott House and Lodge, it was a heartfelt occasion to recognise those who make a difference in the lives of residents every week.

One such volunteer is Jean, who has been visiting the home for over 10 years. She dedicates her time three to four days each week, not only spending quality time with residents but also leading the weekly church service. Jean is cherished by staff, residents, and family members alike for her warmth, consistency, and kindness.

The home is also grateful for Carly, who brings along her wonderful dogs Rocket, Tommy, and Atlas as part of Canine Concern. These furry visits bring smiles and comfort to everyone and are always a highlight for residents and staff.

Jean Collyer, Volunteer celebrating her 80th Birthday at Marriott House and Lodge

Volunteers contribute in many ways — from offering companionship and participating in life enrichment activities to simply being a friendly presence. Their involvement is deeply appreciated and makes a lasting impact on the well-being of the residents.

Sarah Peach, General Manager at Barchester Healthcare, said: “Our care home is like a family, and our volunteers are a cherished part of that family — loved and valued by all. It takes a special kind of person to give up their time so selflessly, and we are incredibly lucky to have them.”

The home’s life enrichment programme offers residents daily opportunities to stay active and engaged through a variety of physical, mental, and spiritual activities tailored to their interests and needs — made even more special with the help of dedicated volunteers.

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.