Chichester care home honours staff on International Nurses' Day
In 2025, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to highlight how crucial it is to promote nurses’ health and wellness. International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.
Sarah Peach, General Manager at the home, said: “At Marriott House and Lodge our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return. It is also lovely to celebrate our residents who were nurses themselves and thank them for all the hard work they did during their careers.”
Gay who lives at Marriott House Care Home, said: “I used to be a nurse and I know how tiring the job is, even more so these days – there is so much more to think about now than back in my day. The staff here spend so much time and energy looking after us, it’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them, they do a smashing job.”
Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.