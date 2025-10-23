Chichester care home residents visit Brick Kiln Garden Centre
The residents enjoyed a delightful afternoon visit to Brick Kiln Garden Centre and Cafeteria.
Some of us indulged in Hot Chocolate with Cream and Marshmallows and others enjoyed a milky frothy coffee with homemade Lemon Meringue Pie, delicious.
The ladies walked around the centre looking a the vast array of potted plants and chose one to have back at Nyton in their room.
We then looked around the shop on the way out which already has the Christmas decorations out, they all looked wonderful we were tempted to buy the shop!
To finish off our afternoon we drove along the sea front before returning home for supper.
What a lovely trip out we had.
