Chichester Cathedral unveils new bug-thedral project in partnership with local schools

To mark this year’s Earth Day and an ongoing commitment to creating a more sustainable future, Chichester Cathedral has unveiled a new haven for insects and mini-beasts: The Bug-thedral.

This unique, eco-friendly sanctuary also serves as a sustainable tribute to the Cathedral’s 950th anniversary – which is not only a celebration of the past nine centuries, but a pledge to protecting our shared environment.

The project was led by Cathedral Maintenance Assistants Simon Mears and Matt Adams, with the help of local school children who took part in a creative workshop designed to raise awareness of the climate crisis and the importance of living sustainably.

Over 18 children from schools across the Goodwood area joined Creative Learning Officer Rosie Bradberry to help build the 1.6m bug-thedral using scrap materials sourced from the Cathedral estate.

Local school children helped create the bug-thedral

The temporary structure is located near the Cathedral’s West Doors, surrounded by flowers and plants to help encourage biodiversity.

“It was wonderful to be a part of such an inclusive project that not only marks the Cathedral's significant anniversary and reflects its commitment to sustainability but also encouraged local children to engage with environmental issues in a fun way," comments Simon and Matt. "The children worked hard creating fantastic bug homes and the resulting bug-thedral is a credit to their hard work. We look forward to seeing it full of mini-beasts and hope that it provides inspiration for others visiting Chichester Cathedral.”

Following a call-out to the Cathedral’s social media followers for name suggestions, the final chosen name of the bug-thedral is Bugingham Palace.

The bug-thedral is one of many projects the Cathedral has planned to raise awareness of and address climate crisis and promote the conservation of nature. In 2024, their commitment was recognised with Gold Eco Church status by the Christian conservation charity A Rocha UK.