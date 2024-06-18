Chichester College carpenters create Play Your Cards Right board for Gosport community club
The idea for the board came about when club member Sue Joines mentioned it to her husband Ashley, a lecturer at Chichester College.
As a result, three of the college’s students, Thomas Sewell-Davies, Kieran Wood and Tom Wood, all studying for Level 2 Diplomas in Site Carpentry, designed and built the wooden board especially for the club.
Thomas and Kieran, together with carpentry tutor Jonny Prevc and Ashley, visited club members their HQ at The Anchorage, Gosport last week for the official handover of the board.
They then saw their handiwork in action as they joined club members for a game of Play Your Cards Right.
Jonny explained: “When Ash’s wife came up with the idea, we thought it would be a fun project for the students on the carpentry course.
“I very much left them to it but stepped in with ideas now and then. I think for them it was a great project to get involved with. It’s a little different from what they were used to in their day to day site carpentry course. But it was good for them to step out of their comfort zone.”
It is made of plywood with a sustainable red wood for the shelves on which the cards are placed.
Members were delighted with the finished board. Steph Dempsey, Brendoncare’s South-East Hampshire Locality Manager, said: “We are really grateful to the students for making this wonderful board for us. It is so good, we will share it with our other clubs in Portsmouth, Emsworth and Havant!”
These clubs are accessed through Brendoncare’s community membership, which offers lots of ways for older people in the local area to keep fit, stay active and make new friendships.
The Gosport Centre has 13 clubs, including table tennis, short mat bowls, singing, line dancing, and more, and anyone interested in coming along can get in touch at [email protected], call 01962 857099 or visit the website, www.brendoncare.org.uk/get-involved/community
