Chichester District Foodbank supports local families through the winter months

Chichester District Foodbank provides emergency food and compassionate support to people struggling to afford the essentials.

As we head towards Christmas and the days grow shorter, many of us are turning up the heating, pulling out the winter duvet and planning hearty meals to keep warm. But for too many local families, winter doesn’t bring comfort, it brings worry and difficult choices.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are quietly skipping meals so their children can eat. Older neighbours sit in cold rooms, wary of the next energy bill. Even those in steady work are finding that their wages no longer stretch to cover the basics. At Chichester District Foodbank, we hear these stories every day. These are not distant problems - they’re happening right here, in our own community and we are determined that no one faces winter alone.

Our emergency parcels contain everyday essentials like pasta, tinned meat and vegetables, soup, cereal, and tea or coffee, along with toiletries, nappies, and even pet food for those who need them. They offer more than just food, they’re a message of hope when money simply can’t stretch far enough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also pleased to offer free groups and workshops at our Chichester centre, designed to help people build confidence, skills and connections. From our creative Craft & Connect sessions and Stand Stronger Together peer support group, to Tea, Toast, Talk where local support agencies drop in for friendly, practical advice - there’s always something happening in our warm, welcoming space.

This November, we’re also hosting Choose Work, who’ll be offering weekly employment support to anyone looking to take their next step. Everyone is welcome.

This work is only possible because of you, and as we look ahead to December, we are asking our community to support our ‘Parcel of Hope’ Christmas fundraising campaign, aiming to raise £5,000 to support local families through the difficult winter months. We’re also inviting local businesses to partner with us by matching all or part of this amount - a wonderful way to double the impact of every donation. (More details to come in next month’s update!)

And to anyone who may be struggling: please, reach out. You will be met with compassion and understanding.

This winter let’s hold onto what truly keeps us warm - the power of community.

For donation information or confidential support, visit www.chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk or call 01243 773687.