Chichester homelessness charity Stonepillow announces new Patron
Local homeless charity Stonepillow are delighted to welcome Lady Eloise Gordon Lennox who will be supporting the charity as it's new Patron. Lady Eloise is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and grew up in West Sussex at Goodwood House.
Her grandmother, Susan, Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, was one of the founders of Stonepillow in 1989 and served as our Patron until her death in 2023.
Lady Eloise’s decision to join Stonepillow as a Patron continues this incredible legacy, and we are deeply honoured by her commitment to supporting our mission of preventing homelessness and restoring lives.
Lady Eloise said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role as a Patron at Stonepillow. It feels very special to be continuing my grandmother’s legacy at a charity that has such an important role to play in our local community.”