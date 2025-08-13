Chichester shop windows set to reflect Goodwood Revival revive & thrive ethos

This August and September, a wide array of shops in Chichester’s vibrant city centre will vie for the attention of celebrity judges, Zandra Rhodes, and Dominic Chinea, as Goodwood and Chichester BID, launch the Goodwood Revival Window Display competition, a brand-new partnership for the 2025 event season.

Competing shops have been tasked with using their crafting prowess to create the most dazzling window displays, celebrating Goodwood Revival’s uniquely cinematic landscape in as sustainable a way as possible.

Drawing inspiration from the mid-century flair of the era that established Goodwood Motor Circuit at the heart of British motorsport – from 1948 – 1966 – shops will be pulling out all the stops to win the title of ‘Best Dressed Window’.

Dominic and Zandra will not only seek examples of wit and charm in the displays, but also evidence of Goodwood Revival’s Revive & Thrive ethos of rethinking, repairing, and re-wearing time-worn treasures.

Even the smallest customers can find the perfect outfit

At the event itself, visitors can join Dominic for a programme of free upcycling workshops and see Zandra on the Revival Style Stage, one of a cast of speakers championing vintage fashion.

The Goodwood Revival Window Display competition will launch on August 18 with judging taking place on August 28, encouraging local and sustainable shopping. Shoppers in the city centre will also get the chance to vote for their favourite display by simply scanning the QR code on posters set to appear in each of the shops taking part.

Internationally renowned fashion designer, Zandra Rhodes said: “I’m delighted to be judging Chichester’s Goodwood Revival Window Display Competition. It’s wonderful to see the community coming together to celebrate, not just the Goodwood Revival, but the whole design aesthetic of that fabulous mid-century era and how important it is to keep beautiful clothes in circulation.

"I’m looking forward to seeing which standout pieces are given centre stage and how the shops make the Revive & Thrive ethos their own.”

Shops in Chichester stock Revival outfits

Star of The Repair Shop and Make it at Market, Dominic Chinea will join Zandra in the judging process. He said: “As the craft ambassador for the Goodwood Revival and a set designer for many fashion shoots, I’m looking for really creative displays that will capture the imagination and embody the Revival’s incredibly special look and feel.

"It’s a brilliant way to encourage us all to shop locally, to support independent makers, to love pre-owned clothes and actually become artists ourselves in pulling together great outfits for Goodwood Revival.”

Helen Marshall, CEO of Chichester BID said: “Goodwood Revival is an iconic event that draws thousands of people to our region. We’re proud to be working in close partnership with the Goodwood team to extend that spirit into the city of Chichester

"This collaboration not only celebrates our city’s love of vintage style but also offers visitors a reason to linger, to discover our exceptional independent shops, dine in style and enjoy a little luxury.”