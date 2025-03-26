Children from Grovelands School visit Ersham Park housing development for energy efficient tour

David Wilson Homes welcomed pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School in Hailsham to visit its new educational displays at Ersham Park, as part of its dedicated energy efficiency campaign.

The display includes watering cans designed by local Brownies and posters created by the school councillors at Grovelands Community School with educational signage to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ersham Park. The exhibition forms part of the housebuilders’ ongoing campaign to educate the local community and younger minds on sustainable living.

Pupils were invited to join the tour after taking part in a poster designing workshop in January, led by Sales Advisor Neil Baker from Ersham Park, where they created drawings of what an energy efficient home looks like.

Hosted inside one of the recently completed homes, the visit to Ersham Park gave the pupils the chance to learn about energy usage in the home and how new features are helping to improve efficiency.

David Wilson Homes use highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing as standard, which allows the heat from the sun in, whilst minimising heat loss, making its homes 65% more energy efficient than an older home.

Sarah Coates, School Council Leader at Grovelands Community School, commented: “After a fun and educational poster workshop with the team at Ersham Park earlier this year, it was fantastic to see the designs on display to help highlight the energy savings of the new homes. The tour helped the pupils gain a greater understanding of how the construction industry is working towards more sustainable living, and what they can do to support this both inside and outside of school.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Working together on our energy efficiency campaign has enabled us to help the pupils at Grovelands Community School understand how we use energy in our homes, and the measures we’re taking to reduce bills and usage for our owners.

“It was a pleasure welcoming the school to Ersham Park, and any prospective buyers interested in finding out more about the efficiency of our homes can visit us on Saturday 22nd to see the displays and speak to our sales team.”