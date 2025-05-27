Christian Voices' new play to be performed in Bexhill
The play is based on the parable of the Lost Coin and all the performances are in aid of “Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind”.
So far, Christian Voices have visited 30 Churches, given over 170 performances. and raised over £12,000 for Local Charities and Good Causes.
Christian Voices will be performing “Lost but Loved “ on:-
Saturday, 14th June in St Michael’s Church, Bexhill at 10.30 a.m.
Sunday, 15th June in St Peter’s Community Centre at 10.0 a.m.
Saturday, 21st June in Christchurch Methodist Church Hall at 11.0 a.m.
(With coffee being served before at 10.0 a.m.)
Sunday, 22nd June in Little Common Methodist Church at 10.30 a.m.
You can find out more about the Group on Christianvoices.online