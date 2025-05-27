Christian Voices' new play to be performed in Bexhill

By Alan Young
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 14:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Christian Voices, the Musical Drama Group, next play is “Lost but Loved”. The play is written by Alan Young, the songs composed by Dave Chamberlin and is co-directed by Jac and Millie Young.

The play is based on the parable of the Lost Coin and all the performances are in aid of “Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind”.

So far, Christian Voices have visited 30 Churches, given over 170 performances. and raised over £12,000 for Local Charities and Good Causes.

Christian Voices will be performing “Lost but Loved “ on:-

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Christian VoicesChristian Voices
Christian Voices

Saturday, 14th June in St Michael’s Church, Bexhill at 10.30 a.m.

Sunday, 15th June in St Peter’s Community Centre at 10.0 a.m.

Saturday, 21st June in Christchurch Methodist Church Hall at 11.0 a.m.

(With coffee being served before at 10.0 a.m.)

Sunday, 22nd June in Little Common Methodist Church at 10.30 a.m.

You can find out more about the Group on Christianvoices.online

Related topics:ChurchesAlan Young
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice