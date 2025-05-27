Christian Voices' new play to be performed in Bexhill

Christian Voices, the Musical Drama Group, next play is “Lost but Loved”. The play is written by Alan Young, the songs composed by Dave Chamberlin and is co-directed by Jac and Millie Young.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play is based on the parable of the Lost Coin and all the performances are in aid of “Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind”.

So far, Christian Voices have visited 30 Churches, given over 170 performances. and raised over £12,000 for Local Charities and Good Causes.

Christian Voices will be performing “Lost but Loved “ on:-

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Voices

Saturday, 14th June in St Michael’s Church, Bexhill at 10.30 a.m.

Sunday, 15th June in St Peter’s Community Centre at 10.0 a.m.

Saturday, 21st June in Christchurch Methodist Church Hall at 11.0 a.m.

(With coffee being served before at 10.0 a.m.)

Sunday, 22nd June in Little Common Methodist Church at 10.30 a.m.

You can find out more about the Group on Christianvoices.online