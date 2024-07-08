Churchill seeks feedback on plans for new development in Rustington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Churchill Living is preparing a planning application for a new independent living development in Rustington, and is asking local people to share their feedback.

The proposal seeks to redevelop the Windmill Inn on Mill Lane, along with an adjoining property and parking area, regenerating the site to create circa 30 attractive, high quality retirement apartments and cottages.

These will be for sale to local over 60s who want to maintain their freedom and independence as they get older whilst enjoying the safety, support and social life that comes with being part of a later living community.

Plans for the development will be available for public viewing through this live consultation link from Monday 8th to Sunday, July 14: https://consultwithyou.co.uk/churchill-living/rustington. Feedback can be left using the feedback form on the website.

CGI impression of Churchill's plans for a new development in Rustington.

A spokesperson for the Windmill Inn said: "We have been proud to serve our community from the Windmill. However, despite our best efforts, sustaining the pub has become extremely challenging due to external market factors.

"Although we obtained planning permission in 2022 for a hotel and restaurant behind the pub, this project has unfortunately proven to be undeliverable. We are therefore now seeking to sell the site for redevelopment, in the meantime the Windmill Inn will remain open, serving our loyal customers throughout the summer."

A Churchill Living spokesperson said: “Our plans to regenerate this site will help to reduce the need for greenfield development to meet the urgent demand for new homes locally. Retirement housing is shown to be the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, supporting local jobs, and increasing high street spend as it brings regular shoppers closer to the town centre.

"As we prepare to submit a formal planning application, we are keen to gather feedback and give local people the opportunity to have their say on these plans.”

According to independent research, the proposed development would bring around £233,000 per year of extra spending to the local high street. It would also help to generate around £136,000 of savings each year for local health and social care services by enabling older people to enjoy a healthier, safer and more independent lifestyle.

Apartment and cottage Owners would have the benefits of security and peace of mind, with a Lodge Manager, a 24 hour Careline system, a sociable Owners’ Lounge, and a Guest Suite for visiting friends and family, all in beautifully landscaped grounds.