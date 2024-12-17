Civic Carol service brings Polegate community together for the first time

A civic carol service for the town’s Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar has brought Polegate and the wider community together in a civic carol service a first in the history of the Town Council. The sell out event on Monday evening saw over 100 local people attend for an evening of festive carols and seasonal readings.

The service conducted by Inspiring Angels saw His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ attend along with Lucinda Fraser the County’s High Sheriff. The Mayor also welcomed the Chairman of Wealden District Council, East Sussex County Council and the Mayor’s of, Hailsham, Eastbourne, Seaford, Telscombe and Willingdon.

Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate said “ It’s an honour to serve the Town as Mayor and It’s a great privilege to welcome everyone to this special event which has been in the planning for several months. My thanks goes to Fr Danny Pegg and the Inspiring Angels team for conducting the service and St George’s Church for welcoming us and hosting our community carol concert, I sincerely hope this becomes a regular event in the Polegate calendar.”

The service also raised funds for the Mayor’s charity Eastbourne Community First Responders and Linking Lives a charity supported by St George’s Church. A retiring collection raised £400 which will be shared between them.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with dignitaries from across East Sussex.

Fr Danny Pegg commented “It's a joy to collaborate with the Mayor of Polegate and all at St George's on our Inspiring Angels Civic Carol Service. Inspiring Angels has been going for three years locally now and is our town-wide Angel festival promoting all the services, community activities and events for children's and families churches across Eastbourne and Polegate are putting on through December. Our website has a calendar of all the events so you can find everything thats going on for free in one place!" Please visit www.eastbourneangels.com