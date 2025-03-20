Clarity Environmental takes action for a cleaner coastline in Brighton

Volunteers from Clarity Environmental rolled up their sleeves on Sunday, March 16, to take part in a major beach clean-up along Brighton Beach. Teaming up with Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) for their Million Mile Clean campaign, Clarity employees, their families, and local community members worked together to clear over 56kg of waste from the shoreline between Brighton Marina and Brighton Pier - including plastics, paper, glass, and even an abandoned scooter!

As a Brighton-based provide of compliance and sustainability solutions,Clarity Environmental is passionate about making a real difference. While they help businesses meet packaging, WEEE, and battery compliance obligations, their commitment to protecting the planet goes far beyond regulations. Getting hands-on with events like this beach clean-up is just one way the company actively supports sustainability and waste reduction.

Surfers Against Sewage has been leading the fight against plastic pollution for over 30 years, and their Million Mile Clean campaign aims to get 100,000 volunteers each year tackling waste in their local areas. For Clarity, supporting this initiative was a perfect fit.

Natalie Rea, Chief Executive Officer at Clarity Environmental commented on the event: "We are incredibly proud to have taken part in this beach clean alongside Surfers Against Sewage. Protecting our environment is a core value at Clarity Environmental, and events like this allow us to make a tangible difference while raising awareness about plastic pollution. The enthusiasm and commitment shown by our volunteers were truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing our support for initiatives that promote sustainability and cleaner communities."