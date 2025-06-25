Colgate Village Fete to take place on Sunday June 29

Colgate Village is pulling out all the stops for this year’s summer fête

Scarecrows, Cream Teas and Colgate’s Bid to Become the 51st State

Colgate Village is pulling out all the stops for this year’s summer fete, promising a day packed with fun, laughter, and more straw-stuffed personalities than ever before.

The annual Scarecrow Competition is back – and this year’s entries are turning heads. From a flying Mary Poppins drifting off into the clouds, to a remarkably lifelike Donald Trump declaring Colgate the 51st state of America, the creativity on show is second to none. There’s even a nod to local schoolchildren, with scarecrows showing kids “slowing traffic” – a playful tribute to Steve Garley and the Colgate Speed Watch team. “We like to think we’re making a difference,” Steve says. “And it looks like the scarecrows agree!”

Doanld has landed in Colgate Village for the fete.

This year, the fete is going full throttle with the addition of a high-octane F1 Simulator – perfect for anyone who’s ever fancied themselves as the next Lewis Hamilton. Whether you're racing around Silverstone or just trying to beat your neighbour’s lap time, it’s guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping.

Alongside the racing action, there’ll be live music, a barbecue, a bar, a bouncy castle for the kids, and, of course, cream teas for those in search of a gentler pace. The ever-popular Claudia and the Traitors also make an appearance – though sources suggest she may not be as trustworthy as she seems...

It’s a day for the whole family – quirky, quintessentially British, and full of village charm. Whether you're there for the scarecrows, the simulator, or just the scones, Colgate Village Fete is not to be missed, Sunday 29th June starting 13:00.