Geology RSPB Pulborough Brooks trip.

Collyer’s Geology students were recently joined by learners from Bexhill College, David Shilton and Harry Chamberlain (both AtkinsRealis), and Collyer’s teachers Ian Carr, Liz Sloan, and Murray Tarvis for an enjoyable day of mandatory field work as part of their A-level Geology course.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Assistant Director of the Science Faculty and Head of Geology and Environmental Science, explained: “The RSPB Pulborough Brooks trip was co-led by the former President of the Geological Society of London, David Shilton, who was accompanied by geologist Harry Chamberlain. David introduced the local geology and students received high-level training in orientation skills and located themselves on a map.”

The group then investigated the glacial river terraces and produced a field sketch cross-section based on their observations. After lunch, the students investigated the outcrop geology of the reserve and familiarised themselves with local archaeology and land management techniques such as coppicing.

Students gained valuable experience from David Shilton, former President of the Geological Society of London.

Dr Carr added: “It was great to see 31 students working together in the field gaining valuable experience necessary for the course and benefiting from the expertise of experienced geologists. The students were an absolute credit to Collyer’s and Bexhill colleges respectively.”

Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) was delighted, adding: “Enormous thanks to the RSPB Pulborough Brooks, AtkinsRealis’ experts David Shilton and Harry Chamberlain, and our very own Ian, Liz and Murray, for making this superb fieldwork experience possible for these Bexhill and Collyer’s students.”