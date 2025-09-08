Come and play Ringmer Church's amazing organ
It is rare for people to have the chance to see how many manuals, how many stops, how many pipes, and how many foot pedals, an organ like this has! It would be wonderful if more people would like to try to play one.
So if anyone can play any keyboard instrument, even a little bit, do come along and try the organ out!
It is extraordinary what it can sound like!
Next, on October 11th, again between 2-4.00pm, young people in particular, will be contacted, to explore opportunities coming up.
Then on November 22nd everyone is invited to be part of a national, indeed international event at 2.00pm, when organs world wide will play Handel's famous 'Largo'. Not to be missed! This will be happening in Ringmer and other local churches.
For further details contact John Howes on 01273 812394 or www.ringmerparishchurch.org.uk