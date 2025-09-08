Come and play Ringmer Church's amazing organ

As part of the national Come and Play the Organ year 2025 organised by the Royal Society of Chuch Music (RSCM), St Mary's Ringmer has been inviting people over August to discover the 100 year old outstanding organ. Now, over the next 3 months the invitation is widening out. So on Saturday September 20th between 2.00 and 4.00 anyone from Ringmer can come into the church, be taken into the organ loft and have a chance to find out all about the organ and indeed to play it.

It is rare for people to have the chance to see how many manuals, how many stops, how many pipes, and how many foot pedals, an organ like this has! It would be wonderful if more people would like to try to play one.

So if anyone can play any keyboard instrument, even a little bit, do come along and try the organ out!

It is extraordinary what it can sound like!

John Howes, the St Mary's organist.

Next, on October 11th, again between 2-4.00pm, young people in particular, will be contacted, to explore opportunities coming up.

Then on November 22nd everyone is invited to be part of a national, indeed international event at 2.00pm, when organs world wide will play Handel's famous 'Largo'. Not to be missed! This will be happening in Ringmer and other local churches.

For further details contact John Howes on 01273 812394 or www.ringmerparishchurch.org.uk