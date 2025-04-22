Community project offers free help with soaring water bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many low income households are eligible for 45% reductions

Local community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast is urging anyone in East Sussex who is struggling with their water bills or water debt to contact its free advice service (01424 390 062), noting that many local people are eligible for big reductions on their water bills that they simply don't know about.

Founded in 2012, ESC works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight local community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Southern Water and South East Water have recently sent out massively-increased bills to households across East Sussex.

Two recent water bills for a property in St Leonards showing a 64% price hike. The household in question had been refused a water meter.

However, if your household income is low then you should be eligible for either a 45%+ (Southern Water) or a 30 – 50% (South East Water) discount on your bill. Low means less than £22,020 for Southern Water or less than £21,000 for South East Water (both excluding any disability benefits).

Others who may be eligible include households with three or more children aged under-19 living at home, and those with someone who needs more water because of a medical condition.

One St Leonards resident who recently called Energise Sussex Coast's free advice line said: 'When my Southern Water bill dropped through the door, I could hardly believe it. They'd hiked my bill by 64% - beyond what even Ofwat had said they could! Energise Sussex Coast were able to quickly set me up with a face-to-face meeting with an adviser and it now looks like I'll be able to access a social tariff, so I should end up with my bill actually decreasing rather than going up'.

Local residents can also apply for the discounts themselves directly using the following links:

- South East Water: https://www.southeastwater.co.uk/help/priority-services/help-paying-your-bill

Last month the Environment Agency released data showing that water companies released raw sewage into England's rivers and seas for a record 3.61 million hours in 2024, a slight increase on 2023.

In December the water regulator Ofwat approved price hikes by the water companies to enable a £104bn programme of investment in water and sewage infrastructure between 2025 and 2030.

However, according to research by the University of Greenwich's Public Services International Research Unit: 'In the 33 years since privatisation in 1990, in total, the shareholders of the 10 English and Welsh water and sewerage companies ... have invested less than nothing of their own money in the companies. The shareholders’ impact has rather been very negative, withdrawing a real net total of £85.2bn from the public water and sewerage services since privatisation.'

In a June 2024 YouGov poll, 82% of Britons said that water companies 'should be nationalised and run in the public sector'.

Energise Sussex Coast director Kate Meakin said: 'Many people are simply unaware that they're eligible for a big reduction on their water bill – or struggle to navigate the application process on their own if they do know. If you think you might be eligible for a discount on your water bill and would like some help applying then we urge you to call our free community advice service so that we can assist you.'

Energise Sussex Coast: https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk

