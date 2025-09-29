Cowdray coffee morning in aid of Midhurst Palliative Care

A coffee morning in aid of Midhurst Palliative Care takes place at the Cowdray Farm Shop on Wednesday 8th October.

A coffee morning in aid of Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity funding the local Macmillan Service, and Cowdray’s partner charity 2025 to 2026, takes place at the Cowdray Farm Shop Caf on Wednesday 8th October.

From 8am to midday, there will be a selection of complimentary cakes to be enjoyed in the Café including a gluten free orange and polenta and a lemon drizzle in exchange for a donation. Customers will also be encouraged to donate to Midhurst Palliative Care when they purchase their coffees on the morning of 8th October.

The Midhurst Macmillan Service provides community-based, consultant-led specialist palliative care service to patients over 400 square miles including Midhurst, Cocking, Haslemere and Petersfield. In addition to the clinical side of the service, the Counselling and Bereavement Service offers psychological treatment and support to patients and relatives.