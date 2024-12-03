Crawley and Horsham veterans visit the Chelsea Pensioners

Mick Turner, Horsham lead at The AFVBC Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces Veterans’ Breakfast Club, arranged for 14 veterans to go on a guided tour of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Christine Sullivan, General Manager at Westlake House Care Home in Horsham to accompany them as a thank you for hosting the Veterans’ Breakfast Club for the past three years.

The Chelsea Pensioners are retired British Army veterans who live at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. They come from various backgrounds across the United Kingdom, and their home here is an historic institution dedicated to providing care, camaraderie, and support to those who have served our nation. Eminent architect Sir John Soane designed and built the Grade II listed stable yard between 1814-1817.

The group was shown around by Tony, who has been a Chelsea Pensioner for the past six years, he took them to explore some of the most stunning historic buildings in London and gain an insider’s perspective on what life is like as part of this unique community.

Mick Turner, who served for 25 years in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, an infantry regiment of the British Army and part of the Queen's Division, said: “We arrange a number of groups and events for local veterans throughout the year and some of the groups were really keen to attend the Chelsea Pensioners tour. I haven’t been here for over 40 years and it was wonderful to see that the amazing building is just as I remember it. I also caught up with an old ex-army buddy of mine, Billy, who is a Chelsea Pensioner so we got a real insider’s view. It really has been a truly inspiring day.”

“We are so very grateful for the support the team at Westlake House give us, they really do look after our breakfast club well!” he added.

Christine Sullivan, General Manager at Westlake House said “It was an honour to be invited by the AFVBC. The tour was fantastic and our tour guide, Tony, was so informative and gave a real sense of the history behind the Chelsea Pensioners and the building. It was great to be here with the veterans’ group as we are passionate about supporting groups like theirs in any way we can.”

The Crawley & Horsham AFVBC supports the Veteran community by providing comradeship and support. For more information on the Veterans’ Breakfast clubs go to afvbc.com/club/crawley-horsham-armed-forces-veterans-breakfast-club