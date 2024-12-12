Crawley Borough Council confirms 2025 to 2029 Homelessness strategy

Councillors approved Crawley Borough Council’s 2025 to 2029 Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy at yesterday’s Full Council meeting.

The new strategy, which will help tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in the borough, confirms the council’s commitment to delivering affordable homes and sets out how this will be achieved by:

  • working collaboratively with other statutory and voluntary sector agencies in supporting those facing homelessness within the borough. Lobbying government for the appropriate financial support to fund homelessness services
  • continuing to deliver as much affordable housing as possible, particularly council housing, through our own-build and enabling programmes for people with a local connection to Crawley and to meet our other statutory duties
  • continuing to work with neighbouring councils in the spirit of partnership to collectively deliver housing to meet Crawley’s needs through the ‘duty to cooperate arrangements’
  • delivering improvements to the management of the council’s housing stock in line with legislative reform, ensuring that customers are at the heart of service delivery and feel safe and secure in their tenancies
Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing, outside the old Town Hall which is to be redeveloped for affordable housing using Brownfield Land Release Fund grant funding.placeholder image
The findings of the Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Review 2019 to 2023 underpin and inform this strategy, along with feedback from the consultation process which included statutory and voluntary agencies, stakeholders, service users, staff and councillors.

To enable the 2025 to 2029 strategy to deliver its objectives, the council has identified four priorities that will shape and focus housing and homelessness service delivery over the duration of this strategy. These are: (i) Prevention and early intervention

(ii) Maximising the supply of suitable accommodation

(iii) Tackling rough sleeping and single homelessness

(iv) Preventing repeat homelessness

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “Despite the achievements and progress made over the last five years, we are facing significant challenges to deliver the objectives of our Homelessness and Rough Sleeping strategy.

"We know the new strategy is ambitious, however we are fully committed to preventing or ending the homelessness of those seeking our help.”

For more information about housing options, homelessness and rough sleeping, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/housing

