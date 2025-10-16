Creating masterpieces - Stone Cross care home hosts pottery class

Residents at Sycamore Grove care home, in Stone Cross recently welcomed Gillian from Masterpiece Pottery Studio, who spent the afternoon with them.

The activities team came up with the idea to invite Gillian to show our residents the art of clay modelling. They each made a beautiful poppy and painted them all different colours. Our residents had great fun modelling and painting their individually crafted designs. They are now eagerly awaiting her return with the finished articles once they have been fired.

General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice said: “This activity went so well, it was so nice to do something completely different and allow our residents to show their creativity.Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential and respite care.