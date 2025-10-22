Creepy crawlies - care home hosts Zoolab
We enjoyed an amazing afternoon being informed and entertained. A cast of characters included Millie the millipede, a giant African snail who also brought a baby with her. We also had a scorpion, a frog and gerbils.
We were able to hold or touch most of them but not all and the residents were enthralled and delighted. It was a wonderful afternoon which was both entertaining and educational.
General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice said: “It was a wonderful afternoon watching our residents interacting with all sorts of different creatures, some of which they had never seen before. It was very interesting to learn about all of them and have an opportunity to hold some. Our residents love to take part in our activities.”
