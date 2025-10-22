Creepy crawlies - care home hosts Zoolab

The activities team at Sycamore Grove care home, in Stone Cross invited Zoolab to come and spend an afternoon with us entertaining our residents with many different animals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We enjoyed an amazing afternoon being informed and entertained. A cast of characters included Millie the millipede, a giant African snail who also brought a baby with her. We also had a scorpion, a frog and gerbils.

We were able to hold or touch most of them but not all and the residents were enthralled and delighted. It was a wonderful afternoon which was both entertaining and educational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Emma Rich-Spice said: “It was a wonderful afternoon watching our residents interacting with all sorts of different creatures, some of which they had never seen before. It was very interesting to learn about all of them and have an opportunity to hold some. Our residents love to take part in our activities.”

Meeting the creepy crawlies

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Sycamore Grove is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides residential care and respite care.