Cross in Hand Village News

HEATHFIELD SHOW 24 May 2025

With over 20,000 visitors on the day, we continue to be one of the best one-day agricultural shows in the UK. We host over 200 trade stands each year at the Heathfield Agricultural Show ranging from agricultural dealerships, farm machinery, services and specialists, food, crafts, floristry, bespoke goods, clothing and gifts, equine and livestock products, the offer is always varied and interesting.

Trade stand bookings for the 2025 Show are now open. Please note: Applications cannot be made for general food and beverage catering mobile units & concessions. We are fully booked in this area.

Space is still available if you make/supply food products for sale and want to be part of the Food and Beverage Marquee.

Farmers Market Bookings are now open for the 2025 Farmers Market.

The Farmers Market allows local farmers and producers to display and sell their wares to visitors at the Heathfield Agricultural Show. This area enables award winning local producers, who supply a wide range of quality food and drink all made and produced by themselves, an additional outlet for their produce.

Offers our visitors the opportunity to buy the best local food from local farmers and producers, to eat at home. Provides local farmers and producers another outlet alongside their own farm shops or farmers markets. Supports the local community, the rural economy and the environment. If you have any questions, please contact the Farmers Market organiser, Laura Dymore at: [email protected].

ENTERPRISE ZONE

Great opportunity for new businesses in the Heathfield area. We like to support and promote new local businesses at the Show. The New Enterprise Zone offers new businesses in the Heathfield area the opportunity to compete for a FREE 3m x 3m trade stand space on Show Day enabling them to showcase their new venture. Successful businesses will be promoted on this page in due course. For general information Contact Heathfield Agricultural Showgrounds

07305 397570 Email [email protected]

EAST SUSSEX AGE CONCERN FEBRUARY NEWSLETTER

The Late Mrs Early & Carol Concert We had two joint ventures with the Heath-field & Waldron Rotary Club. A number of our clients were taken to the Rushlake Green Village Players’ dress rehearsal of The late Mrs Early and others enjoyed the Christmas Carol Concert in The Union Church, which is always popular as it is a chance to see the Christmas lights in Heathfield on the way home. Both groups were thoroughly spoilt with homemade tea and cakes provided by the Rotarians’ wives. Our Volunteers: We are so fortunate to have so many people who are willing to support us in so many ways during the year. We were able to say thank you to them with a Wine and Cheese party in December. NHS Eye Tests at Home: If you are over 60 and have difficulty geƫting to an Optician, you are likely to be eligible for an NHS funded Home visit from The Outside Clinic team. They bring advanced portable equipment to help detect early signs of cataracts or diabetes and can provide prescriptions for new glasses if needed. To ensure your eye health is not overlooked it is worth contacting the Team either online at: outsideclinic.co.uk/s12 or by ringing them on: 0800 915 6207 (Booking Ref S12-DL) during office hours. Gift Aid: We are now registered and able to apply for the extra 25% that Gift Aid allows on any individual donations we receive. If you would like to register now, so that any future donations can be gift aided, please ring Elizabeth on: 01435 866960 or via email: [email protected] Christmas Trees Display at Union Church: On Another afternoon we visited the Christmas trees displayed in The Union Church and spotted our tree amongst so many others. A special thank you to Nicole & John Hudson and Denise Staley for putting our tree together at short notice. Spring Trips and Lunches - March Diary Dates: Tuesday 4th Union Lunches, Mon 10th Hilliers Garden Centre, 11.00 - 15.00 Tues 11th Hilliers Garden Centre 11.00 - 15.00, Wed 12th Country Lunches Tues 18th Union Lunches, Wed 19th Dunelm Mill 11.00 - 15.00, Fri 28th Staverton’s Garden Centre 14.00 - 17.00

WEALDEN WORKS

UPDATE WEEK 3 of our 6-week programme. At Wealden Works, we are all about giving young people the skills, knowledge and connections they need to build a brighter future. Over the past two weeks, our participants have had the chance to learn from industry professionals in both health and infrastructure. We welcomed Annie from Health Smart Nutrition for a wellness workshop focused on the importance of good nutrition. This session helped our young people understand how to fuel their bodies, make healthier choices and look after their overall well-being, essential life skills that support both physical and mental health. We also had an inspiring visit from the team at Balfour Beatty, who hold the Highways contract with ESCC. Their social impact manager and environment and sustainability manager joined us to introduce the diverse career opportunities within their organisation. With fantastic engagement from our participants, we have now been invited to visit Balfour Beatty for an exclusive behind the scenes tour. These experiences are just a glimpse of what Wealden Works offers. Real world connections, hands on learning and pathways into employment. If you or someone you know could benefit from our next programme, get in touch.

LAKEDOWN BREWING COMPANY

With Dry January out the way, it would seem that people have finally remembered where their local bottle shop is! Gyms are once again empty (so I'm told), New Year resolutions lie in tatters and those who bored you to tears with the theory behind fasting and HIIT Training are once again returning to people you want to spend time with. Anyway, onto the beer... This week we're looking forward to saying goodbye to Winter and some new brews, not least our '25 version of our Spring Ale. We also have freshly canned Harmonium IPA and our new Sound AF 'Pilsner' is ready for delivery this week! Sound AF - 'Pilsner' is our delicious alcohol free German Pils. It's light, refreshing and super easy drinking. Gluten Free, Vegan too! You can always speak to us directly - call the brewery directly on: 01435 883251 or speak to one of our sales managers. Sam Willett: 0789 1796375 email: [email protected] Amos Kemp: 0751 9729761 Email: [email protected] Tap Room We’re open: Weds / Thurs 4 – 8pm Fri / Sat 12 -8 pm Sun 12 – 7pm Thursday Events coming up coming up: 27th Feb GEORGE EGG – tickets – returns only – Emai:l [email protected] if interested. 6th March MIKE WILTON music 13th March Music Quiz. 20th March Sheraton Brown music. March 27 An Evening of Very Old Radio with Paul Kerensa, written and performed by comedian, broadcast historian and British Comedy Award-winning writer (Miranda, Not Going Out) Paul Kerensa – tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../an-evening-of-very-old... 3rd April The Fabulous Red Diesel. There's always cheese and charcuterie boards available, sausage rolls while they last and a wide range of freshly brewed beers, wines and soft drinks. Email: [email protected] to book And time spent with us is never wasted. Oh, hold on...hashtag drinkresponsibly.

Hadlow Down Power Cuts: An era of frequent power cuts in Hadlow Down looks set to come to an end thanks to the installation of new electric cabling. Cllr Michael Lunn, Chair of Hadlow Down Parish Council said: "From Monday, February 17, UK Power Networks engineers are set to start work on renewing the mains electrical cabling along the A272. The village has suffered literally dozens of power cuts in the past and we've been told that's due to old cabling which was laid down during WWII by prisoners of war. It is old copper cabling which is not fit forpurpose any more. It is not protected and water can get in. This is amajor investment by UK Power Networks. "Thankfully that is now due to be renewed. It means they'll have to dig up the main road from Hadlow Down as far as Buxted and the works will probably take until June to complete. People making any journey along the A272 should allow themselves a bit more time to travel. School Lane will be closed and there will be traffic lights on themain road. This will inevitably have some impact on the A272/A267junction but once again it helps if people are aware and allow extratime for their travels." Uk Power Networks were due to start works last Autumn but conflicting roadworks meant the scheme had to be pushed back to the February half-term week. The following update was received from UK Power Networks on the proposed works on the A272, following the public meeting Hadlow Down Parish Council had with them in September 2024. "We have been denied the permit for October half term due to conflicting works in the area. This was challenged to see if we could collaborate our works with the other party but this was denied. "The next opportunity would be Christmas but a decision has been made to postpone until the February half term for start of works at the top of School Lane. I hope the residents understand the reasons for not disrupting the roads over the Christmas holidays."

HADLOW DOWN NEW INN

THANK YOU The TN22 Plus Club would like to thank Glenys Lake and her quiz team at the New Inn public house, Hadlow Down for their kind donation. Well done for winning the quiz and we appreciate you thinking of us. All quiz winnings go to charitable causes and we thank you for your local support.

KIT WILSON TRUST CAT ADOPTION

Please adopt don’t shop. The rescue centres are overwhelmed with cats and kittens desperately needing homes. Celia Hammond Animal Trust,The Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare, Streetkatz Rescue Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough & District Cats Protection & Last Chance in Edenbridge.

GONE ROAMIN DOG WALKING

I am a dog walker serving Heathfield and the surrounding villages. I love nothing more than seeing dogs enjoying exploring the amazing countryside we have (I even enjoy walking in the rain). I will be able to start walking the doggies of Heathfield from 5th June which is when my insurance starts. By that time, I will be dog first aid trained and well on my way to completing a Level 3 award in Canine Care, Welfare and Behaviour. Feel free to contact me with any questions: 07443 523418 email: [email protected]

SUSSEX CRIMEWATCH

Nottingham Knockers are about in the Heathfield/ Horam areas and no doubt in other areas in East Sussex. There has been one complaint in Heathfield suggesting verbal abuse to a resident and relating to just one individual. Police are aware of their presence and of the complaint. Please also note - If you don't know what a 'Nottingham Knocker' is, there is plenty of information on-line.

HARE and HOUNDS FRAMFIELD St Patrick’s Day

8 pm Saturday 15 March Celebrate St Patrick's Day at the Hare and Hounds, Framfield with some fiddling fun and folky vibes from this amazing duo. Give us a call to reserve a table on: 01825 890118