Dandara Southern builds on sustainability commitments with tree-mendous initiative

Independent housebuilder Dandara Southern has strengthened its environmental efforts by supporting the charity Trees for Cities. Hundreds of trees will be planted this year as part of the programme, with Dandara’s contribution scaled in line with its projected homebuilding activity for 2025. The trees will be in place across the UK in locations where they can make the greatest difference – revitalising green spaces, enhancing natural habitats and contributing to healthier environments

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative follows the release of Dandara’s first ESG report earlier this year, which outlines its broader environmental approach. That includes developing a net zero carbon pathway to achieve net zero by 2025, rolling out hybrid solar-powered generators on site to reduce fossil fuel use during construction and contributing over £210,000 to biodiversity and ecology improvements over the past year.

Dandara Southern’s donation contributes to Trees for Cities' ongoing mission to improve the environments in which people live and work. By planting trees where they’re most needed, the charity is helping to improve air quality, increase access to nature, support local wildlife and promote healthier, more connected communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Thomson, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, said: “Planting trees is not a silver bullet, but it’s one of many meaningful actions we’re taking to reduce our environmental footprint and support community wellbeing. Our donation to Trees for Cities complements our wider sustainability commitments by helping to restore green spaces and bring nature back into the places where people live. As housebuilders, we have a responsibility to help shape the long-term health and liveability of the areas we build in and this is one way we’re delivering on that.”

DANDARA SOUTHERN BUILDS ON SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENTS WITH TREE-MENDOUS INITIATIVE

Charlie Hyland, Corporate Partnership Coordinator at Trees for Cities, added: “Trees for Cities is focused on the long-term regeneration of urban environments. Our projects are designed to bring lasting environmental and social benefits – from cleaner air and better biodiversity to stronger community connections. Support from companies like Dandara helps us to extend our impact and continue creating greener, healthier places.”

To acknowledge the partnership, Dandara Southern will include one tree marked with a plaque symbolising the company’s commitment to environmental progress.

To find out more about Trees for Cities visit https://www.treesforcities.org/