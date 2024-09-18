Deanland Airfield hosts a charity fly-in for the Air Ambulance

By David Brook
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:29 BST
Deanland Airfield hosted its highly successful annual Charity Fly-In this past weekend, welcoming aviation enthusiasts from across the South of England and raising £4230.34 for the Kent, Surrey, and Sussex Air Ambulance.

72 aircraft flew in from all corners of the South to support the cause, with more than 275 BBQ lunches served alongside a tempting selection of homemade cakes.

The event brought the community together for a day of fun and fundraising, with all proceeds going toward the lifesaving efforts of the local Air Ambulance service, whose team was also in attendance to engage with visitors.

The success of the event was due to the hard work of Deanland Airfield’s residents, who ensured everything ran smoothly and made the day enjoyable for all involved.

Deanland from the airDeanland from the air
Deanland from the air

The organisers would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the local community for their ongoing support, which played a key role in the event's achievements.

Deanland Airfield looks forward to building on this success in future Fly-Ins to support important causes in the community

