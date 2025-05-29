Discover local gardening gems: five garden visits for £5 to support St. Nicholas organ restoration

A lily in one of the gardens, photographed in June in a previous year

On Sunday 8th June, explore five unique private gardens in Worth and Maidenbower while helping preserve a cherished church heritage

Garden enthusiasts and community members are invited to a special event on Sunday 8th June 2025, featuring five private garden visits across Worth and Maidenbower for just £5.

This unique opportunity, organised by members of St. Nicholas Church, offers a glimpse into the diverse gardening styles of five keen gardeners who are also church members.

The event marks part of the 1050th Anniversary celebrations of St. Nicholas Church and aims to raise funds for the organ restoration appeal—a vital project to preserve the church’s historic musical heritage.

A picture of one of the five gardens, taken in June of a previous year.

What to Expect

For a single ticket price of £5, visitors can explore all five gardens, each showcasing a distinct approach to gardening. The gardens are located in Worth (three gardens) and Maidenbower (two gardens), and are maintained by church members we're calling The Rector, The Crucifer, The Organist, The (retired) Doctor, and The (retired) Professor.

The day begins at Worth Rectory on Church Road, Worth (RH10 7RT), where tickets will be sold. Visitors can also enjoy a plant sale, refreshments, and toilet facilities at this starting point. Addresses and information about the other four gardens will be provided with the tickets.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, 8th June 2025

Important Information

Please note that these are private gardens opened solely for fundraising purposes. The houses themselves will not be open to visitors, and facilities at the garden sites are limited. Not all gardens are wheelchair accessible, and some contain sharp tools or poisonous plants, so children must be supervised at all times for safety.

This is a wonderful chance to enjoy a leisurely day out, appreciate local horticultural talent, and support a worthy cause. Whether you’re a gardening aficionado or simply looking for a pleasant community event, this garden tour promises something special for everyone.