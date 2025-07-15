Double celebration for Stonepillow

Local homeless charity, Stonepillow, has cause for a double celebration at a crucial time as the charity faces a significant surge in demand for its services amid rising living costs and a worsening housing crisis.

The charity is delighted to have received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund – the UK’s largest community funder – and successfully launched its ‘Hub Heroes’ appeal at Chichester Cathedral’s Bishop’s Palace Gardens, on Friday 11th July.

Last year, Stonepillow supported over 1,000 homeless people across Chichester and Arun, through their wide range of services – empowering them to transform their lives. Integral to their services are their two Day Hubs. Based in central Bognor and Chichester, the Day Hubs are more than just safe spaces for people who have been rough sleeping—they are lifelines for individuals facing extreme hardship. As well as providing access to facilities which meet immediate needs-showers, meals and laundry facilities-their Hubs bring people together, fostering a sense of community built on shared experiences, mutual support, and hope.

Olivia Pinkney, Chair of Stonepillow, said: “Rough sleeping and homelessness figures are rising. Overall homelessness has increased by 26% in the last 5 years. Our Hubs play a pivotal role in our communities. They provide people who may be care leavers, ex-service personnel, ex-offenders, and survivors of trauma or domestic abuse, with a safe place they can go. A place they can get help in the ways they want, without judgement. Accessing our hubs is often the first step in their journey.”

Pictured from L-R: Jenny Jackson - Head of Income Generation, Claire Webley Funding Officer – The National Lottery Community Fund, Hilary Bartle - CEO, Liam O’Hagan - Deputy Community Services Manager.

Hilary Bartle, Stonepillow CEO added: “Last year, our Day Hubs assisted 729 rough sleepers - a 53% increase in Chichester and a 46% increase in Bognor Regis. We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised the value of our work and now, thanks to the National Lottery Players, the grant of £427,374 will help us continue supporting vulnerable people in our community over the next five years.”

Helen Bushell, Head of Regional Funding at The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We recognise that not all communities start from the same place, and we’re committed to prioritising funding for those who experience poverty, disadvantage and discrimination.

“I’m proud that, thanks to the money raised by National Lottery players, we can help Stonepillow offer a lifeline to people in some of the greatest need in the communities they serve.”

However, with costs continuing to rise, the charity has found it increasingly hard to raise the £312,000 needed, (on average), to run both Hubs every year. Which is why, on Friday 11th July, at Chichester Cathedral’s Bishop’s Palace Gardens, Stonepillow launched it’s ‘Hub Heroes’ appeal-asking the wider community to help raise the remaining £230,000 needed to fund both hubs this year, and beyond.

A glorious summer evening, against the backdrop of Chichester Cathedral, friends of Stonepillow gathered to hear Chair, Olivia Pinkney, appeal for support to help keep the Hubs open. While past beneficiaries, Philip Day and Mike Fry, shared their own personal journeys from homelessness to becoming Trustees for Stonepillow.