Drag queen Just May joins B&Q for special Freshers Week event

Drag Queen, Just May of Ru Paul fame, joined the B&Q Local Brighton store on Thursday (26 August) to host a prize giveaway for students taking part in Freshers Week.

The student-focused prize giveaway saw Just May rally student shoppers to spin the wheel of fortune to win a prize to help them with decorating their new student accommodation.

Over 200 prizes were given out including paint, rollers, tools, home furnishings, cleaning supplies, loo rolls and gift cards, and participants were able to speak to the store team about their decorating needs during the transition into their new accommodation.

The B&Q Local store which is located on North Street (143 North Street, Brighton and Hove, BN1 1RE) opened last month (23 August) and has quickly enjoyed becoming part of the local community.

Just May at B&Q Local Brighton

Recently the store was joined by local choir, Brighton Gay Men’s Choir, who kicked its opening off with a bang and local artist Dave Pop Art created an eye-catching window mural display for the new store. B&Q colleagues also offered support to The Young Peoples Centre (YPC), part of charity Impact Initiatives, with a special community makeover.

Connor Sime, store manager, said: “We’ve had a lot of fun today with Just May and hosting an event for the students and the community, it was great to be able to give away some prizes that’ll support their move into new accommodation this term.”

B&Q Local Brighton is a new smaller high street format providing customers with speed, convenience, and access to B&Q’s wider offer of products and services but closer to home.

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am to 8pm Sunday 10am - 4pm