Drunk drivers kill 40 people in South East

Over 250 people were killed on Britain’s roads by drunk drivers in 2023, new figures show.

The worst affected region was the South East, with 330 either killed or seriously injured – including 40 deaths.

Data published by the Department for Transport today shows there were 260 fatalities in drink drive accidents across the UK. Whilst this was down on the previous year, it is still higher than a decade ago.

The total number of people killed or injured in 2023 by motorists over the limit was 6,310.

“Fatalities have decreased steadily since these figures were first published in 1979,” comments Hunter Abbott of personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense.

“In that year 1,640 people were killed by drivers over the limit.

“However, having dropped to 200 in 2015, the number of deaths has remained stubbornly over that figure ever since.

“In my view 260 deaths is 260 too many.

“Further, these figures only record accidents where a driver was actually over the legal limit, which in England and Wales is the highest in Europe,” adds Mr Abbott.

“What they don’t tell you is how many more casualties were caused by ‘lethal but legal’ drivers – those who were under the official limit but still impaired”.

According to analysis by AlcoSense of the new data, the South East accounted for a fifth of all drink drive casualties in Great Britain, with the North-East recording the fewest (2%).

June was the worst month for drink-related injuries on the roads, with 650 casualties recorded.

Over four fifths (81%) of casualties were caused by male drivers.

Just 37% of motorists involved in a collision were breathalysed, compared with 51% a decade previously.

“More drivers need to be tested by Police after an accident,” says Mr Abbott, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS).

“Every year, one in six motorists fails the test or refuses to provide a sample”.