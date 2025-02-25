East Hoathly heart attack survivor to walk the Bluebell Railway Line to raise money for charity

An 86-year-old heart attack survivor is set to walk the length of the Bluebell Railway line to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

John Deane, from East Hoathly near Uckfield, plans to walk the 17.5 kilometres, which includes a viaduct and lengthy tunnel, from East Grinstead to Sheffield Park on March 4.

This is a remarkable turnaround for the former Heathrow air traffic controller, who feared he might never enjoy his passion for walking again after suffering a heart attack in 2008.

After retiring to Spain, John worked as a mountain walk leader, when he began experiencing fatigue and breathlessness. Initially, he ignored the symptoms, believing they were due to a virus. However, when they persisted, he visited his GP.

John works as a volunteer with the Bluebell Railway two days a week

“I lay down on the examination couch, so that the doctor could examine me and carry out an ECG,” recalls John. “After he had finished, I went to get up, but the doctor put his hand on my shoulder and told me to stay where I was."

“He then called an ambulance, and I was whisked off to a hospital. On the way there, I was able to see one of my favourite mountains, the Puig Campana, through the ambulance window. I recall thinking that ‘I won't be climbing you again’.

“At the hospital, I learned I’d had a silent heart attack. The surgeon put two stents in later that day to reopen arteries in my heart, and another stent a couple of days later.”

After two weeks in the hospital, John was discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home.

John Deane will walk the length of the iconic Bluebell Railway line

“I was in pretty low spirits,” said John. “On my first attempt at walking, I only got as far as the house next door before I had to stop.”

Over the next few months, John slowly built up his strength. When he left the hospital, his fitness was very low, but after diligently working on his stamina he returned to walking in the Spanish mountains within a year of leaving hospital.

John attributes his love of walking to his parents, as it was often the focus of family holidays. He also believes he inherited a love of maps from his father, who was a navigator in the RAF during WWII. This inspired John to join the Air Force for eight years himself, where he served as a navigator in the once famous V force.

After moving to East Hoathly in 2011, John continued to walk regularly and joined the Bluebell Railway as a volunteer, now working two days a week to help keep the trackside clear.

In 2022, John had further treatment to his heart, when he had his aortic valve replaced via a TAVI procedure. Instead of open-heart surgery, a specialist doctor was able to replace the valve by implanting an artificial valve via a blood vessel in his upper leg.

Extremely grateful for the 17-year extension to his active life, John now wants to raise funds for the BHF as a gesture of thanks. He has been given special permission to walk the Bluebell Railway line and has already achieved his target of raising £1,500 for the BHF charity.

“I’ve benefitted first-hand from the amazing developments in cardiac technology,” said John. “Since my heart attack, I have been able to continue pursuing several activities I love. By supporting BHF research, I hope to contribute to new discoveries that will help others suffering heart problems in the future.”

In Sussex, there are 220,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases. The BHF funds research into cardiovascular conditions such as heart attack, stroke, and vascular dementia.

Helen Smith, BHF Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: “It’s great to see that John is still able to enjoy an active life and pursue his passions. His story is a great example of how scientific advances have saved and extended people’s lives.

“That’s why the fundraising efforts of people like John are so important. They enable us to fund research to discover new breakthroughs.

“Thank you, John – I wish you every success with your walk and fundraising.”

People can donate to John’s fundraising online: justgiving.com/page/johndeanebluebellwalk