East Sussex County Council Chairman sees impact of creative session for carers

East Sussex County Council’s Chairman experienced the impact of creativity when he visited a support session for carers.

Cllr Roy Galley joined the Carers O’Clock session run by Culture Shift and commissioned through the East Sussex County Council Carers' Hub.

The monthly sessions, held in Eastbourne and Uckfield, are led by a team of artists and provide opportunities for carers to meet and enjoy creative activities together in a safe and supportive environment.

Carers also get to enjoy a freshly cooked lunch and refreshments.

Cllr Roy Galley with the Carers O'Clock group

Cllr Galley said: “My visit to Culture Shift in Eastbourne was amazing. So many of those present had really challenging situations to face, such as caring for two teenagers or young adult children with severe Autism and ADHD which meant very little respite for the carer. Others had been caring for a family member for over 25 years and, in some cases, several family members over a long period of time. Others were kinship carers who may be looking after grandchildren because the parents are incapable of doing so. These carers receive less support than other carers and foster parents.

“What was astonishing was firstly they often get very little respite. It really can be 24/7 except for their monthly visits to Culture Shift. Secondly, they are so resilient. Some felt quite low, but meeting others bolstered their confidence, and they were able to laugh and smile.

“My thanks to the lovely team who organise these events and give so much support.”

Julia Roberts, CEO of Culture Shift, said: “We were very pleased to welcome Cllr Roy Galley to our Carers O'Clock session in Eastbourne and immensely grateful for the respect and support he has shown to the army of unpaid carers who live in East Sussex.

“This project has been running since 2020 and we have monthly sessions in both Eastbourne and Uckfield, led by a brilliant creative team, providing respite and support for carers who tell us the sessions are a lifeline for them. Culture Shift is just one of the many small charities in East Sussex supporting the health and wellbeing of people facing huge challenges every day.”

For more information about Culture Shift and Carers O’Clock visit www.cultureshift.org.uk