Eastbourne Community First Responders to offer free CPR training during 999 Emergency Services Weekend
This vital life-saving training will give members of the public the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR and how to use a defibrillator — essential skills that can make the difference between life and death in an emergency. The 999 Weekend celebrates the work of emergency services and provides an exciting, family-friendly atmosphere with demonstrations, displays, and activities. The Eastbourne Community First Responders will be set up throughout the event to offer engaging, practical sessions for all ages and abilities.
"Every minute without CPR reduces a person's chance of survival by 10%. By offering free CPR training, we aim to empower the community with the confidence and skills to act in an emergency," said Dan Dunbar Community First Responder and Chair of Trustees for Eastbourne Community First Responders.
Visitors can also learn more about the role of Community First Responders (CFRs), view life-saving equipment, and find out how to get involved or volunteer.