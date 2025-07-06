Eastbourne Community First Responders to offer free CPR training during 999 Emergency Services Weekend

The Eastbourne Area Community First Responders are proud to announce they will be offering free CPR training as part of the highly anticipated 999 Emergency Services Weekend, taking place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July on Eastbourne’s Western Lawns between 11am and 5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vital life-saving training will give members of the public the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR and how to use a defibrillator — essential skills that can make the difference between life and death in an emergency. The 999 Weekend celebrates the work of emergency services and provides an exciting, family-friendly atmosphere with demonstrations, displays, and activities. The Eastbourne Community First Responders will be set up throughout the event to offer engaging, practical sessions for all ages and abilities.

"Every minute without CPR reduces a person's chance of survival by 10%. By offering free CPR training, we aim to empower the community with the confidence and skills to act in an emergency," said Dan Dunbar Community First Responder and Chair of Trustees for Eastbourne Community First Responders.

Visitors can also learn more about the role of Community First Responders (CFRs), view life-saving equipment, and find out how to get involved or volunteer.